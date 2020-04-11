The following calls were made to police agencies on April 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Breaking and entering not in progress: Elkins Street
Breathing difficulty: Davis Street
Burglar alarm: 21 Bypass Plaza, Crescent Road, Orchard Avenue
Business check: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge), 1939 Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 3871 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: East Main Street, Powerline Drive, Quarry Street
Disturbance: Hylton Lane, South Kanawha Street
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Loud music/noise: Hoover Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: South Kanawha Street
Overdose: Fairlawn Avenue, Harper Road (Super 8 hotel)
Prowler: South Kanawha Street
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1881 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walmart in MacArthur)
Shots fired: Mercer Street
Special assignment: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing (3), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Beckley Plaza (2), 400 block Carriage Drive, 100 block City Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street, 100 block Coal Street, Cranberry Creek Center, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 600 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Second Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1900 block Harper Road (4), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 600 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (5), 100 block Maplewood Lane, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 600 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, Park Avenue, 100 block Plumley Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Second Street, 3400 block Teel Road, 100 block Temple Street, 500 block Temple Street, Third Avenue (2), Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious activity: North Eisenhower Drive, South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: 302 Second Ave.
Suspicious vehicle: Ellison Avenue
Tamper with auto: Arnold Avenue
Vandalism/destruction of property: Mills Avenue
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Civil matter: Beaver, Harper Heights
Disturbance: Beckley, Cabell Heights, Fairdale
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Piney View, Rock Creek, White Oak
Parking complaint: Farley Hill
Reckless driver: Cool Ridge
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Harper Heights
Suspicious person: Calloway Heights, Sprague