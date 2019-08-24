The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Special Assignment: 100-406 Prince St. (2), Prince Street (2), 503 Neville St., 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Crossing, New River Park, 3rd Avenue, 599 2nd St., 123 Ringleben St., Truman Avenue, 300-1205 Scott Ave., 1114-1546 Harper Road, Missouri Avenue, 9th Street, Thornton Street, Woodlawn Avenue, Earwood Street (3), Rails to Trails, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (2), 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive, 200 Armory Drive, South Heber Street, Woodlawn Avenue, 404 3rd Ave., Main Street, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Patch Street, Temple Street, Hager Street
Disturbance: 1939 Harper Road, 122 Industrial Drive, Pinewood Drive, 415 Woodlawn Ave., North Heber Street, 620 Johnstown Road
Domestic: 130 1/2 S. Heber St., 620 Johnstown Road
School Zone: 1129 S. Fayette St., 1001 Maxwell Hill Road
Larceny: 1710 Harper Road, 310 S. Pike St.
Suspicious Person: 338 N. Oakwood Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Stolen Vehicle: 5481 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor Vehicle Accident (Injury): North Eisenhower Drive (2)
Suspicious Activity: Johnstown Road, 2009 S. Kanawha St.
Destruction of Property: 114 Williams St.
Intruder: 415 Woodlawn Ave.
Trespassing: Lode Drive
Escort: Elkins Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Harper, Crab Orchard, MacArthur, Beaver (2), Soak Creek, Harper Heights, Coal City (2)
Motor Vehicle Accident: Shady Spring, Beaver, Harper Heights, MacArthur
Reckless Driver: Metalton, Beaver
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel, MacArthur, Bradley
Larceny: MacArthur, Bradley (2)
Assault: Harper Heights
Prowler: Beckley