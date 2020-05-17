The following calls were made to police agencies on May 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Sunrise Avenue

Attempt to locate: Raleigh County

Breaking and entering not in progress: 1007 S. Oakwood Avenue (Beckley Hospital)

Burglar alarm: Oriole Place

Business check: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)

Check welfare: Ball Street, First Avenue/Fairlawn Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road

Disturbance: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)

Domestic: Bellevue Lane/Woodlawn Avenue, Hargrove Street, Woodlawn Avenue

Drug violation in progress: Clyde Street

Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Fight: 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop)

Follow-up call: 200 Veterans Ave. (Beckley VA hospital)

Indecent exposure: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Intoxicated person: 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Juvenile problems: G Street

Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (3)

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Burgess Street, Dorcas Avenue

Motorcycle complaint: 200 block Rollingwood Drive

Noise complaint: Burgess Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (3)

Obstructing: Bellevue Lane/Woodlawn Avenue

Overdose: Fourth Street

Person down: 400 block Third Avenue

Reckless driver: Wyoming Avenue/Ewart Avenue

Robbery previously occurred: South Fayette Street

Shots fired: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Woodlawn Avenue

Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Booth Avenue, 100 block Bypass Plaza, 100 block Church Street, 100 block Clyde Street, College Avenue/Mercer Street, Cranberry Creek Center, 500 block Ewart Avenue, Freeman Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1900 block Harper Road (3), 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge),  100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Morris Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Plumley Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drivve (Sheetz), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Westwood Drive, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)

Stolen vehicle: Raleigh County

Suspicious activity: 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library), 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase bank)

Suspicious person: 1939 Harper Road

Suspicious vehicle: Hargrove Street, 100 block Simpkins Street

Threats: 125 Ragland Road (U-Haul)

Traffic stop: 1800 block Harper Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue, South Kanawha Street/F Street, Lincoln Street/McGinnis Street, 400 block Neville Street, Prince Street/North Fayette Street, 100 block Second Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)

Unconscious/syncope: Orchard Avenue

Unknown medical problem: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn)

Unwanted person: 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 125 Hylton Lane (Fairfield Inn hotel)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Civil matter: Crab Orchard, Dameron

Destruction of property: Bradley

Disturbance: Beckley, Eccles, Harper Heights, MacArthur, Raleigh, Soak Creek, Stanaford, White Oak

Four-wheeler complaint: Harper Heights

Fraud: Beaver

Larceny: Beaver

Loud music/noise complaint: Shady Spring

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver

Motorcycle complaint: Beaver, MacArthur

Noise complaint: Hinton, Shady Spring

Panhandling: MacArthur

Reckless driver: Beaver, Bragg, Prosperity

Robbery: MacArthur

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Stolen vehicle: Bradley

Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights

Suspicious person: Coal City, Fairdale

Unwanted person: Beckley

