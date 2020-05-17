The following calls were made to police agencies on May 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Sunrise Avenue
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County
Breaking and entering not in progress: 1007 S. Oakwood Avenue (Beckley Hospital)
Burglar alarm: Oriole Place
Business check: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Check welfare: Ball Street, First Avenue/Fairlawn Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road
Disturbance: 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Domestic: Bellevue Lane/Woodlawn Avenue, Hargrove Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Clyde Street
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Fight: 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop)
Follow-up call: 200 Veterans Ave. (Beckley VA hospital)
Indecent exposure: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Intoxicated person: 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Juvenile problems: G Street
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (3)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Burgess Street, Dorcas Avenue
Motorcycle complaint: 200 block Rollingwood Drive
Noise complaint: Burgess Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (3)
Obstructing: Bellevue Lane/Woodlawn Avenue
Overdose: Fourth Street
Person down: 400 block Third Avenue
Reckless driver: Wyoming Avenue/Ewart Avenue
Robbery previously occurred: South Fayette Street
Shots fired: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Woodlawn Avenue
Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Booth Avenue, 100 block Bypass Plaza, 100 block Church Street, 100 block Clyde Street, College Avenue/Mercer Street, Cranberry Creek Center, 500 block Ewart Avenue, Freeman Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 1900 block Harper Road (3), 1909 Harper Road (EconoLodge), 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Morris Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 100 block Patch Street, 100 block Plumley Avenue, 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drivve (Sheetz), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Westwood Drive, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Stolen vehicle: Raleigh County
Suspicious activity: 221 N. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Library), 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase bank)
Suspicious person: 1939 Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: Hargrove Street, 100 block Simpkins Street
Threats: 125 Ragland Road (U-Haul)
Traffic stop: 1800 block Harper Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue, South Kanawha Street/F Street, Lincoln Street/McGinnis Street, 400 block Neville Street, Prince Street/North Fayette Street, 100 block Second Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General)
Unconscious/syncope: Orchard Avenue
Unknown medical problem: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn)
Unwanted person: 1743 Harper Road (Advance Auto Parts), 125 Hylton Lane (Fairfield Inn hotel)
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Civil matter: Crab Orchard, Dameron
Destruction of property: Bradley
Disturbance: Beckley, Eccles, Harper Heights, MacArthur, Raleigh, Soak Creek, Stanaford, White Oak
Four-wheeler complaint: Harper Heights
Fraud: Beaver
Larceny: Beaver
Loud music/noise complaint: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver
Motorcycle complaint: Beaver, MacArthur
Noise complaint: Hinton, Shady Spring
Panhandling: MacArthur
Reckless driver: Beaver, Bragg, Prosperity
Robbery: MacArthur
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights
Suspicious person: Coal City, Fairdale
Unwanted person: Beckley