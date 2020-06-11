The following calls were made to police agencies on June 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: 500 block Neville St., Hartley Ave.
Assault already occurred: 2nd Ave.
Burglar alarm: Railroad Ave., 600 Russell St.
Check welfare: 1939 Harper Rd., 1710 Harper Rd. (RGH), 300 block 3rd Ave., 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
Civil matter: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Disturbance: Woodlawn Ave., 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Domestic: Ball St., G St.
Drug violation not in progress: Reservoir Rd.
Fight: 2014 Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), Fireworks complaint: Hargrove St.
Follow up call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Found property: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Larceny: 306 Stanaford Rd. (BARH), Laurel Terrace, Bellevue Lane
Motor vehicle accident: 1100 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd.
MVA in parking lot: 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams)
MVA leave the scene: 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Open door/window: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.)
Reckless driver: 2000 Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Shoplifting: 4283 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Party City/Joann’s Fabrics), 150 New River Town Center (Sav-A-Lot)
Shots fired: Johnstown Rd. and S. Kanawha St., Mercer St.
Special assignment: 300 block Scott Ave., Rails to Trails, 100 block Barber Ave., 100 block Plumley Ave., 500 block Neville St., 100 block City Ave., 400 block Neville St., 1330 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowes) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sams) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 300 block Scott Ave., 306 N. Eisenhower Dr. (Freedom Skate Park/Babe Ruth Ballfield)
Speeding vehicle: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr., (Sheetz)
Structure fire: 100 block Campbell St.
Suspicious activity: Harper Rd.
Suspicious person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Traffic stop: 300 block Ewart Ave., W. Neville St. and Virginia St.
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Calloway Heights
Civil matter: Shady Spring
Disturbance: Cool Ridge, Cabell Heights, Bradley, Harper Heights, Crab Orchard, Egeria
Destruction of property: Beaver
Four wheeler complaint: Clear Creek
MVA: Beaver, Grandview, Bradley, Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Tolleytown, Eccles
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel
Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Ghent
Suspicious person: Skelton
Suspicious vehicle: Cool Ridge