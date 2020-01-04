The following calls were made to police agencies on Jan. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 201 Third Ave. Apt. 3
Barking dog: 100 block Hague Street (2)
Burglary in progress: 2009 S. Kanawha St.
Burglary not in progress: 109 Winger Ave.
Business check: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart, Sam's Club, and Lowe's) (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4300 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Child abuse/neglect: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Civil matter: 305 Beaver Ave., 103 S. Eisenhower Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 121 Quarry St., 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go-Mart)
Destruction of property: 111 Hill St., 405 Johnstown Road, 131 Mills Ave., 301 Stanaford Road
Disturbance: 811 S. Kanawha St., 1001 Pinewood Drive, 1027 Woodlawn Ave.
Domestic: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Apt. 31 Bldg. C)
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Foot patrol: 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments) (3), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Handicap parking violation: 1912 Harper Road (Pizza Hut)
Intoxicated person: 110 Harper Park Drive (Hampton Inn)
K9 unit request: 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store)
Larceny: 402 City Ave., 113 Earle St., 509 Ewart Ave. (Youth Museum/Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Loud music/noise: 201 Clyde St., 300 Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mental problem: 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Motor vehicle accident: Industrial Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident injury: 1900 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident parking lot: 100 block Galleria Plaza
Possible DUI: 800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Prowler: 112 Hager St.
Search warrant: 115 Lowell St.
Seizures: 305 Hunter St.
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store)
Shots fired: 100 block Adair Street
Special assignment: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Granville Avenue, 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 108 Kiser St., 100 block Main Street, 222 Main St., 300 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (5), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue (Bowling Addition), 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 300 block Scott Avenue
Stolen vehicle: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Suspicious vehicle: 200 block Galleria Plaza
Threats: 408 McGinnis St., 300 Second Ave. Apt. 1
Traffic stop: 500 block Ewart Avenue, 500 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 700 block South Fayette Street, 1725 Harper Road, 1809 Harper Road, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), West Neville Street/Virginia Street, 2810 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store), 201 Stanaford Road
Transport prisoner: 100 block Beckwoods Drive
Unwanted person: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 109 Winger Ave. (2)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering in progress: Mount Tabor
Breaking and entering not in progress: Beckley, Daniels
Burglary in progress: Sophia
Check welfare: Bradley
Civil assist: Shady Spring, Sophia
Customer complaint: Beckley
Destruction of property: Eccles
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Daniels (2), Pemberton, Soak Creek
Fraud: Beckley
Juvenile problems: Raleigh
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bradley, Crab Orchard, Glen Daniel
Pursuit: Coal City
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Stolen vehicle: Daniels
Suspicious person: Dry Hill
Threats: Calloway Heights