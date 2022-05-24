The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
911 Hangup: 308 Orchard Ave.
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), N. Eisenhower Dr.
Check welfare: Sandstone Dr.
Disturbance: Beckwoods Dr., Withrow Loop
Domestic: 900 block Ewart Ave., Johnstown Rd.
Drug violation not in progress: Harper Rd.
DUI: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2)
Eloped/walk away: Stanaford Rd.
Extra patrol: Rails to Trails (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 100 block Carter St., 300 block Neville St., 100 block Patch St., 100 block Maplewood Lane, 702 Johnstown Rd. (Larry’s Wrecker), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), 1900 block Harper Rd., 100 block Larew Ave. (2), 100 block Mercer St., 2933 Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens), 100 block Beckwoods Dr., 1114 Harper Rd. (Pagoda Motel), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (4), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (4), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (4), S. Heber St. and Neville St., 100 block Earwood St. (2), 400 block S. Oakwood Ave., 500 block Neville St., 1909 Harper Rd. (Smart Hotel), 100 block Templeview Dr.,
Follow up call: Bibb Ave.
Foot patrol: Neville St., S. Heber St. and Neville St.
Intoxicated person: Stanaford Rd.
Larceny: Harper Rd., 501 Neville St. (BCPD)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
MVA private lot: Harper Rd.
MVA with fluids: 1900 block Harper Rd.
Parking complaint: Crawford St.
Person down: Johnstown Rd.
Possible DUI: Prosperity Rd.
Reckless driver: Hylton Lane, Rural Acres Dr. and Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Runaway juvenile: Summers St.
Seizures: Harper Rd.
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Speeding vehicle: 205 Larew Ave.
Suspicious activity: Hartley Ave.
Suspicious person: 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General), Nebraska Ave. and Temple St.
Suspicious vehicle:360 Prince St.
Traffic stop: 400 block 3rd Ave., 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (2), Veterans Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., Temple St. and Sheridan Ave., 800 block S. Oakwood Ave., 2005 Harper Rd. (Little General/Burger King), 200 block Hargrove St., 700 block S. Eisenhower Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Beckley Ave., 200 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Beckley Xing, 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Hubbard St. and Elm St., 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., MM 39 Int 077 SB, 300 block Market Rd., Garfield St. and Russell St., 100 block 2nd St., 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 2100 Harper Rd., W. Neville St. and Ewart Ave., 100 block S. Oakwood Ave., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and S. Oakwood Ave.
Unconscious/syncope: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Vagrant: Morris Ave.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
B&E not in progress: Dry Hill
Burglary in progress: Cool Ridge
Burglary not in progress: Calloway Heights
Destruction of property: Beaver
Disturbance: Soak Creek, Dameron
Drug investigation: Beckley
Possible DUI: Cool Ridge
Falls: Bolt
Harassment: Princewick
Intruder: Rhodell
K9 Unit request: Bradley
Larceny: Bradley
MVA with fluids: Irish Mountain, Crab Orchard
MVA with injury: Prosperity
MVA without fluid/injury: Bradley
MVA leaving the scene: Dry Hill
Possible DUI: Cool Ridge
Reckless driver: Beckley
Speeding vehicle: Harper Heights
Suspicious activity: Princewick
Suspicious vehicle: Midway
Threats: Calloway Heights, Mabscott
Unwanted person: Dry Hill