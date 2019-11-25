The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 156 Withrow Loop (Turning Point for Families)
Alarm: 813 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chambers Oil Fuel)
Animal call: 113 Lee St.
Attempt to serve court document: 411 Crescent Road
Attempted suicide: 115 Clyde St.
Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Burglar alarm: 203 Brookshire Lane (Foley Orthodontics), 134 Industrial Drive, 700 S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Company)
Burglary not in progress: 209 Woodlawn Ave.
Business check: 1900 block Harper Road (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Check welfare: 428 South St.
Civil assist: 1920 Harper Road (IHOP)
Civil matter: 720 Manor Drive
Disturbance: 118 Laurel Terrace, 203 Nebraska Ave.
Domestic: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road), 408 Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street
Found property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Larceny: 110 Clyde St., 305 Kessinger St.
Loud music/noise: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Missing person: 203 Nebraska Ave.
No driver's license: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Panic/hold alarm: 142 Dexter Ave.
Parking violation: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Possible DUI: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Reckless driver: 100 block Hylton Loop
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shots fired: 144 Beckwoods Drive, 33 Fox Sparrow Road
Special assignment: 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Harper Road/Carriage Drive, 100 block Main Street (3), 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Nebraska Avenue, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block New River Town Center, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (4), 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2)
Suspicious person: 1046 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sprint store), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), Third Avenue/Second Street, 300 block Third Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: East Beckley Bypass/Ragland Road, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 500 Neville St. (Chase bank), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Threats: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Traffic light problem: South Fayette Street/McCreery Street
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, 19 Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1200 block South Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue/Baker Street, South Fayette Street/Main Street, 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 2005 Harper Road (Little General Burger King), 2100 Harper Road (Go-Mart), 2000 block Harper Road, 100 block Industrial Drive, 100 block New River Park, 3553 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill), 100 Second St., Sunset Drive/Dixie Avenue, 201 Templeview Drive (United Methodist Temple), 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Unwanted person: 613 S. Fayette St. Apt. 18
Vehicle disabled: 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Glen View
Disturbance: Beckley Junction, Bradley, Coal City, Dameron, Daniels
Joyriding: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Coal City, Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Piney View, Shady Spring
Prowler: Arnett
Reckless driver: Coal City, Stanaford
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Shots fired: Crab Orchard
Trespassing: Sullivan