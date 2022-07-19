The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on July 17; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police
911 Hangup: Foote St.
Alarm specify: S. Eisenhower Dr.
Animal call unknown: 3E Prince St.
Assist other dept.: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Cohen St., Harper Rd.
Attempt suicide: Ridge Ave.
Attempt to serve DVP: Beaver Ave.
B&E in progress: 100 block Alexander Lane
Burglar alarm: 2015 Haprer Rd. (El Camestre Mexican Restaurant), Falcon Circle, 707 Johnstown Rd. (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), 304 Park Ave., 2nd St.
Check welfare: 400 Stanaford Rd. (WWHS), Prince St. and N. Kanawha St., S. Kanawha St., Manor Dr.
Civil matter: Beaver Ave.
Deceased find body: Harper Rd.
Disturbance: S. Oakwood Ave.
Domestic: Harper Rd., Foote St.
Extra patrol: 400 block Neville St. (5), 300 block 3rd Ave., 1 Rails to Trails, N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2), Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s) (2), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s) (2), 200 block Hartley Ave., 1900 block Harper Rd., 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., 410 New River Dr. (Moose Lodge),100 block Patch St., Prince St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 300 block Prince St., 100 Appalachian Dr. (Lewis Nissan), 500 block Neville St., 100 block Galleria Plaza, 200 block Larew Ave., 1900 Harper Rd. (Smart Hotel), 512 Carriage Dr., 400 block Scott Ave.
Follow up call: Foote St.
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville St. (Uptown)
Found property: Old Mill Rd. and Westwood Dr., Burgess St.
Harassment: Gate St.
Intoxicated person: Neville St.
K-9 Unit: Wildwood Ave.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
MVA leaving the scene: 700 Johnstown Rd. (Leisure Lanes)
Panhandling: 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General)
Panic/hold alarm: Beckley Xing
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Stolen property: Mercer St.
Stolen vehicle: Wildwood Ave.
Suspicious activity: City Ave., Beaver Ave.
Suspicious person: Lancaster St. and Beaver Ave., 29 Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), Johnstown Rd.
Threats: Bair St., 9th St.
Traffic stop: Ewart Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 500 block S. Kanawha St. (3), 400 block Stanaford Rd., S. Kanawha St. and McCreery St., E. Prince St. and Powerline Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Veterans Ave., S. Fayette St. and Rawlings St., 200 block City Ave., City Ave. and S. Oakwood Ave., 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Trespassing: 622 Johnstown Rd. (Little General)
Unwanted person: Wilkes Ave.
Vehicle disabled: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Wanted person: Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Raleigh Sheriff
Abanoned vehicle: Irish Mountain
B&E not in progress: Sprague (2)
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard, Lanark
Burglary in progress: Dameron
Disturbance: MacArthur
MVA with fluids: Calloway Heights
MVA with injury: MacArthur
Reckless driver: Bolt
Shoplifting: Beaver, MacArthur
Speeding vehicle: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Bradley
Threats: Dameron
Traffic stop: Sophia, Glen Daniel
Unwanted person: Soak Creek
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.