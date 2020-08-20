The following calls were made to police agencies on Aug. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: South Heber Street
Animal bites: Mercer Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Walnut Street, Reservoir Road, 501 Neville Street (Beckley PD)
Bike patrol: Rails to Trails, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.), 200 block Hargrove Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Burglar alarm: 120 Harper Park Drive (Wendy's), 219 Pikeview Drive (Young Chows), 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug Pharmacy)
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Hargrove Street, 306 Stanaford Road (BARH), Lode Drive, Lovell Street
Civil matter: F Street
Destruction of property: Cannaday Street
Disturbance: 222 Hargrove St., F Street, Hargrove Street
Domestic: Vine Street
Drug violation not in progress: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Fight: Vine Street
Juvenile problems: 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Larceny: North Vance Drive
Loud music/noise: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1200 block South Eisenhower Drive
Panhandling: 500 block McCulloch Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Witherspoon Street
Parking complaint: East Prince Street/Johnstown Road
Pedestrian hit: 1500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: 100 block Temple Street
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 269 N. Eisenhower Drive (One Stop)
Special assignment: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block F Street, 100 block Grant Street, 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 100 block Broadway Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, Rails to Trails, 100 block Teel Road, 1900 block Harper Road
Suspicious activity: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 600 block Hartley Avenue, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Tampering with auto: Barber Avenue
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 800 block North Kanawha Street, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), Mool Avenue/South Fayette Street
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Unwanted person: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Vandalism/destruction of property: Central Avenue
Wanted person: 407 Neville St. (Department of Health and Human Resources)
Warrant served: South Meadows Street
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Accident reported: Arnett
ATVs: Dry Hill
Destruction of property: Raleigh
Disturbance: Pineyview, Cool Ridge, Eccles
Fraud: Beckley
Intoxicated person: Daniels
Larceny: Fairdale
Motor vehicle accident: Bragg, Beckley, Daniels
Shots fired: White Oak, Daniels
Suspicious activity: Skelton, Beckley, Coal City
Suspicious person: Glen Daniel
Unwanted person: Beaver