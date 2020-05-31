The following calls were made to police agencies on May 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Beckwoods Drive, Truman Avenue
Animal call: Hargrove Street
Brandishing: Williams Street/Clyde Street
Burglar alarm: 1230 N. Eisenhower Drive (Game Stop), 1804 Harper Road (Eckley Orthodontics), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Burglary not in progress: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Building C)
Business check: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 1900 block Harper Road
Check welfare: 700 block North Eisenhower Drive, Orchard Avenue
Civil matter: South French Street, Huffman Street, East Prince Street
CPR-infant: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)
Disturbance: 2104 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), South Heber Street, Park Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Fight: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
Fight not in progress: Hargrove Street
Follow-up call: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Hartley Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Found property: Clark Street/South Fayette Street
Harassing phone call: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Litter: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Loud music/noise: Beaver Avenue
Motorcycle complaint: 300 block Ellison Avenue
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 100 block Springdale Avenue
Person down: 509 Ewart Ave. (WV Youth Museum)
Residence check: Coal Street
Shoplifting: 150 New River Town Center (Save-a-Lot), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's) (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Shots fired: Hargrove Street (2)
Special assignment: 100 block Church Street, 100 block East E Street, 100 block Eighth Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block F Street, 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 100 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Huffman Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Park Avenue, Rails to Trails (3), 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Parkway
Stolen vehicle: North Forest Road
Suspicious activity: 1268 N. Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus), North Oakwood Avenue
Suspicious person: Bishop Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Eighth Street, 1026 Woodlawn Avenue (Woodlawn Terrace Apartments)
Traffic stop: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Warrant served: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Cool Ridge, Eccles
Civil matter: Bradley, Bragg, Cool Ridge, Harper Heights, Mabscott
Disturbance: Amigo, Beckley, Cool Ridge, Grandview, Mabscott, Shady Spring, Soak Creek, Sophia
Four-wheeler complaint: Amigo, Daniels
Larceny: Shady Spring
Motorcycle complaint: Cool Ridge
Motor vehicle accident: MacArthur
Reckless driver: Bragg, Rock Creek
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford, Sweeneysburg