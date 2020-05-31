The following calls were made to police agencies on May 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Beckwoods Drive, Truman Avenue

Animal call: Hargrove Street

Brandishing: Williams Street/Clyde Street

Burglar alarm: 1230 N. Eisenhower Drive (Game Stop), 1804 Harper Road (Eckley Orthodontics), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Burglary not in progress: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments Building C)

Business check: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 1900 block Harper Road

Check welfare: 700 block North Eisenhower Drive, Orchard Avenue

Civil matter: South French Street, Huffman Street, East Prince Street

CPR-infant: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)

Disturbance: 2104 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), South Heber Street, Park Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Fight: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)

Fight not in progress: Hargrove Street

Follow-up call: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Hartley Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Found property: Clark Street/South Fayette Street

Harassing phone call: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Litter: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)

Loud music/noise: Beaver Avenue

Motorcycle complaint: 300 block Ellison Avenue

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 100 block Springdale Avenue

Person down: 509 Ewart Ave. (WV Youth Museum)

Residence check: Coal Street

Shoplifting: 150 New River Town Center (Save-a-Lot), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's) (2), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)

Shots fired: Hargrove Street (2)

Special assignment: 100 block Church Street, 100 block East E Street, 100 block Eighth Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block F Street, 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 100 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Huffman Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Park Avenue, Rails to Trails (3), 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Wilkes Parkway

Stolen vehicle: North Forest Road

Suspicious activity: 1268 N. Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus), North Oakwood Avenue

Suspicious person: Bishop Street, Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Eighth Street, 1026 Woodlawn Avenue (Woodlawn Terrace Apartments)

Traffic stop: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2000 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Warrant served: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Cool Ridge, Eccles

Civil matter: Bradley, Bragg, Cool Ridge, Harper Heights, Mabscott

Disturbance: Amigo, Beckley, Cool Ridge, Grandview, Mabscott, Shady Spring, Soak Creek, Sophia

Four-wheeler complaint: Amigo, Daniels

Larceny: Shady Spring

Motorcycle complaint: Cool Ridge

Motor vehicle accident: MacArthur

Reckless driver: Bragg, Rock Creek

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard

Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford, Sweeneysburg

