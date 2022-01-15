The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Jan. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Dept.
911 Hangup: Stanaford Rd. (WWHS)
Attempt to serve warrant: Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Brandishing: Washington St.
Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), Beckley Ave., Bibb Ave., New River Town Center (Valley College), Eagles Rd. (WV Eye Consultants)
Check welfare: Beckley Ave., Neville St. (BCPD), 600 block Johnstown Rd.
Domestic: Wilkes Ave.
Drug violation: N. Oakwood Ave., 800 block N. Oakwood Ave.
Eloped/walk away: Stanaford Rd. (BARH)
Extra patrol: 100 block Beaver Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (United Rentals), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Tractor Supply), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz) (3), Harper Rd. (Super 8 Hotel), Harper Rd., 100 block Main St., 200 block Templeview Dr., 400 block Lewis Ritchie Dr., S. Eisenhower Dr. (2 Brothers Collision Wrecker), 2000 block S. Fayette St., 100 block Prince St., 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Autumn Lane, 500 block Neville St., 100 block Patch St., 100 block Woodlawn Ave., S. Heber St. and Neville St. (4), St., 100 block Johnstown Rd., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Sam’s), N. Eisenhower Dr. (Lowe’s), 100 block Lewis Ritchie, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 300 block Prince St., 100 block Templeview Dr., Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apts.)
Found property: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Fraud: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Harassment: Neville St. (BCPD)
Joyriding: Greenbrier Court
Larceny: Bostic Ave.
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Rd.
Magistrate detail: Main St.
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
Missing person: High Hill Loop
MVA with injury: Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Maxwell Hill Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and N. Kanawha St.
Overdose: Mulberry St.
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart) (2)
Stolen property: Myers Ave.
Suspicious activity: Earwood St.
Suspicious person: Ellison Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., Harper Rd., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Little Caesars), Harper Rd. (Howard Johnson), S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), Earwood St., 1100 block S. Fayette St., 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 800 block N. Eisenhower Dr.
Suspicious vehicle: 600 block Woodlawn Ave., N. Eisenhower Dr. (Freedom Skate Park)
Traffic stop: 1400 block Harper Rd., 2300 block S. Fayette St., 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 100 block Beckley Xing, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 800 block W. Neville St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Sisson St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Walgreens) (2), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (CVS lot), New River Town Center (Ollies Bargain Outlet), Ewart Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., 300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., Industrial Dr. (Grand Home Furnishings), Temple St. and Johnstown Rd., 600 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., Reservoir Rd. and W. Neville St., 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., 1300 block Robert C. Byrd Dr.
Unwanted person: Harper R. (Howard Johnson), East C St.
Violation of DVP: Main St.
Raleigh Sheriff’s Dept.
Burglar alarm: Rock Creek, Calloway Heights, Bradley (2), Dry Hill, Beaver
Destruction of property: Coal City, Calloway Heights
Disturbance: Fairdale, Beaver
Extra patrol: MacArthur, Calloway Heights (2), Eccles, Naoma, Colcord, Coal City
Joyriding: Beckley
Larceny: Lester
MVA: Stanaford, Beaver (2)
MVA with injury: Glen Daniel
Panhandling: Bradley
Reckless driver: White Oak
Shoplifting: Beaver (2), Bradley (2)
Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Dry Hill
Suspicious person: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Daniels
Threats: Fairdale
Unwanted person: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Bolt