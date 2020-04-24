The following calls were made to police agencies on April 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Attempted burglary: Temple Street

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Wood Forest National Bank), South Kanawha Street, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Business check: Beckley Plaza

Disturbance: Stanaford Road (BARH) (2), Hartley Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Church Street

Drug violation in progress: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 400 block Third Avenue

Fraud: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn & Suites), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Harassment: Russell Street

Joyriding: Hargrove Street

Larceny: Harper Road (EconoLodge)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. 

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Mental problem: Lauren Avenue, South Kanawha Street

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, Maxwell Hill Road

Noise complaint: Maxwell Hill Road

Overdose: South Heber Street (Budget Inn), Main Street (Executive Manor Apts.)

Parking complaint: Paint Street

Parking violation: 100 block Owens Lane

Person down: 600 block Neville Street

Prowler: North Fayette Street, North Oakwood Avenue

Reckless driver: 2200 block Harper Road

Shots fired: 500 block Johnstown Road

Special assignment: 1300 block F Street, 100 block City Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Rails to Trails, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road, Harper Road (EconoLodge), Harper Road, Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 100 block Scott Avenue, Harper Road (Kroger), Bibb Avenue, South Heber Street (Budget Inn), 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block F Street, 200 block Patch Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 2300 block Fayette Street, Pinewood Drive (2), Teel Road/Brookwood Lane, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 100 block South Kanawha Street, Third Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Harper Circle, 100 block South Heber Street, Mool Avenue

Stolen vehicle: Wyoming County

Suspicious activity: Fourth Street

Suspicious person: 100 block Frontier Street

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Disturbance: Skelton, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard

Found property: MacArthur

Harassment calls: Stanaford

Illegal dumping: MacArthur

Larceny: Shady Spring

Lost property: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident: Piney View, Princewick, Mead, Beaver

Reckless driver: MacArthur, Slab Fork, Glen Morgan, Beckley

Shots fired: Naoma, Soak Creek 

Stolen vehicle: Raleigh County

Suspicious person: Shady Spring 

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver 

