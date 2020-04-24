The following calls were made to police agencies on April 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempted burglary: Temple Street
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Wood Forest National Bank), South Kanawha Street, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Business check: Beckley Plaza
Disturbance: Stanaford Road (BARH) (2), Hartley Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Church Street
Drug violation in progress: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 400 block Third Avenue
Fraud: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn & Suites), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Harassment: Russell Street
Joyriding: Hargrove Street
Larceny: Harper Road (EconoLodge)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Mental problem: Lauren Avenue, South Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, Maxwell Hill Road
Noise complaint: Maxwell Hill Road
Overdose: South Heber Street (Budget Inn), Main Street (Executive Manor Apts.)
Parking complaint: Paint Street
Parking violation: 100 block Owens Lane
Person down: 600 block Neville Street
Prowler: North Fayette Street, North Oakwood Avenue
Reckless driver: 2200 block Harper Road
Shots fired: 500 block Johnstown Road
Special assignment: 1300 block F Street, 100 block City Avenue, 500 block Neville Street (2), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Rails to Trails, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road, Harper Road (EconoLodge), Harper Road, Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 100 block Scott Avenue, Harper Road (Kroger), Bibb Avenue, South Heber Street (Budget Inn), 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block F Street, 200 block Patch Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 2300 block Fayette Street, Pinewood Drive (2), Teel Road/Brookwood Lane, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 100 block South Kanawha Street, Third Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Harper Circle, 100 block South Heber Street, Mool Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Wyoming County
Suspicious activity: Fourth Street
Suspicious person: 100 block Frontier Street
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Disturbance: Skelton, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard
Found property: MacArthur
Harassment calls: Stanaford
Illegal dumping: MacArthur
Larceny: Shady Spring
Lost property: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Piney View, Princewick, Mead, Beaver
Reckless driver: MacArthur, Slab Fork, Glen Morgan, Beckley
Shots fired: Naoma, Soak Creek
Stolen vehicle: Raleigh County
Suspicious person: Shady Spring
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver