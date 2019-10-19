The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 236 S. Heber St.
Arrest: 501 Neville St.
Burglar alarm: 2015 Harper Road, 4036 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 204 Williams St.
Business check: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2)
Check welfare: Rails to Trails, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 107 Wickham Ave.
Civil assist: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Counterfeit: 106 Galleria Plaza (Kimono Kin restaurant)
Disturbance: 31 Bypass Plaza (Transformation Weight Loss), 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Domestic: 2000 block Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street
Drug violation in progress: 102 Grant St., 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)
Follow-up call: 100 block Wilson Street
Found property: 101 Galleria Plaza
K9 unit requested: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sixth Street
Lost/stolen registration: 100 Appalachian Drive
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Missing person: 112 Stewart Ave.
Motor vehicle accident: 409 Larew Ave.
Motor vehicle accident injury: 100 block Cannaday Street
Motor vehicle accident leave scene: 1828 Harper Road (Beckley Area Medical Clinic), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: 422 City Ave.
Overdose: 102 Grant St.
Parking violation: 100 block Beckley Crossing
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road
Shooting: 107 Wickham Ave. Apt. B
Shots fired: 224 E. Prince St., 400 block Second Street
Special assignment: 100 Barber Ave., 100 block Earwood Street (2), 600 block N. Eisenhower Drive, 100 block F Street, 100 block South Fayette Street, 800 block South Fayette Street, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 100 block South Kanawha Street, 100 block Klaus Street, 100 block Mool Avenue, 100 block Myers Avenue, 200 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street (3), 500 Neville St., 500 block Neville Street (5), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 306 Orchard Ave., 100 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (4), 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store), 1000 Scott Ave., 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 600 block Temple Street, 100 Third Ave., 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Stolen property: 1939 Harper Road Room 60
Suspicious person: 600 block Temple Street
Tamper with auto: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Tamper with mail: 108 McTaggart Drive
Threats: 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Traffic stop: 100 block Canterbury Drive, 300 block City Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block South Kanawha Street, 300 block New River Drive, 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 1800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Mills Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots)
VIN verify: 702 Johnstown Road (Laxtons), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), 207 Stanaford Road
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Raleigh
Burglary: Beckley, Harper Heights
Check welfare: Fairdale, Lanark, Mabscott
Disturbance: Beckley (2), Colcord, Harper Heights, Mabscott (2)
Domestic: Beckley, Fairdale (2)
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard, Ghent, Stanaford
Larceny: Fairdale
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, Daniels, MacArthur, Rhodell, Shady Spring
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious person: Cool Ridge
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley