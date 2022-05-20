The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Adair Street

Assault: South Eisenhower Drive

Animal bites: Summers Street, Nebraska Avenue

Assault: Harper Road

Assist other department: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Attempted burglary: Quarry Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Brandishing: South Fayette Street

Burglar alarm: Evergreen Lane, 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police Shooting Range) 

Check welfare: East Prince Street

Destruction of property: Vine Street, Mankin Avenue

Disturbance: Antonio Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Nell Jean Square

Domestic: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Earwood Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Truman Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Domestic violence petition served: 10th Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Elkins Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 500 block Neville Street (2), Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 800 block Patch Street, 400 block North Oakwood Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue, 100 block Ninth Street (2), 200 block Ninth Street, 100 block Powerline Drive, 100 block Clyde Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, Cranberry Creek Center, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street (6), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Hartley Avenue (3), Lewis Ritchie Drive, 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 Raleigh Ave., 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Raleigh Avenue, 100 block E Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Quarry Street, 100 block Virginia Street, 105 Truman Ave., 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue

Fight: Mason Street

Fire: Third Avenue

Follow-up call: Summers Street

Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street

Fracture: Woodlawn Avenue

Larceny: Autumn Lane, North Vance Drive

Loud music/noise: Grove Avenue

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Quarry Street

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Wyoming Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 200 block Ewart Avenue

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 300 block Prince Street

Overdose: South Oakwood Avenue, Orchard Avenue

Panhandling: Cranberry Creek Center

Panic/hold alarm: Carriage Drive

Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Reckless driver: South Eisenhower Drive

Residence check: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4)

Suspicious activity: 1400 block South Kanawha Street, Beckley Crossing

Suspicious person: East Main Street, Campbell Street

Traffic stop: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel) (3), 200 block North Kanawha Street, Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars), South Fayettte Street/Wright Road, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block South Eisenhower Drive, Ragland Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Park Avenue/Second Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Brookshire Lane

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Lewis Ritchie Drive, North Pike Street

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Beaver, Dry Hill, Shady Spring

Disturbance: Bradley, Stotesbury

Extra patrol: Harper Heights

Fraud: Dry Hill

Harassment: Clear Creek

Larceny: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Coal City, Princewick, Surveyor, Tolleytown

Reckless driver: Beaver, Hotchkiss, Lester, MacArthur, Shady Spring

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Shots fired: Coal City, Harper Heights

Suspicious activity: Bolt, Daniels, MacArthur, Naoma, Stanaford

Suspicious person: Beckley, Naoma

Threats: Beaver

Unwanted person: Calloway Heights

Vehicle disabled: Irish Mountain

 

