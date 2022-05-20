The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Adair Street
Assault: South Eisenhower Drive
Animal bites: Summers Street, Nebraska Avenue
Assault: Harper Road
Assist other department: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Attempted burglary: Quarry Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Brandishing: South Fayette Street
Burglar alarm: Evergreen Lane, 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police Shooting Range)
Check welfare: East Prince Street
Destruction of property: Vine Street, Mankin Avenue
Disturbance: Antonio Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Nell Jean Square
Domestic: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Earwood Street, Lewis Ritchie Drive, Truman Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: 10th Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Elkins Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 500 block Neville Street (2), Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 800 block Patch Street, 400 block North Oakwood Avenue, 400 block Third Avenue, 100 block Ninth Street (2), 200 block Ninth Street, 100 block Powerline Drive, 100 block Clyde Street, 200 block Hargrove Street, Cranberry Creek Center, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street (6), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Hartley Avenue (3), Lewis Ritchie Drive, 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 Raleigh Ave., 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Raleigh Avenue, 100 block E Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Quarry Street, 100 block Virginia Street, 105 Truman Ave., 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fight: Mason Street
Fire: Third Avenue
Follow-up call: Summers Street
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street
Fracture: Woodlawn Avenue
Larceny: Autumn Lane, North Vance Drive
Loud music/noise: Grove Avenue
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Quarry Street
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Wyoming Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 200 block Ewart Avenue
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block Rural Acres Drive, 300 block Prince Street
Overdose: South Oakwood Avenue, Orchard Avenue
Panhandling: Cranberry Creek Center
Panic/hold alarm: Carriage Drive
Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Reckless driver: South Eisenhower Drive
Residence check: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4)
Suspicious activity: 1400 block South Kanawha Street, Beckley Crossing
Suspicious person: East Main Street, Campbell Street
Traffic stop: 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel) (3), 200 block North Kanawha Street, Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars), South Fayettte Street/Wright Road, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block South Eisenhower Drive, Ragland Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Park Avenue/Second Avenue, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Brookshire Lane
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Lewis Ritchie Drive, North Pike Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Beaver, Dry Hill, Shady Spring
Disturbance: Bradley, Stotesbury
Extra patrol: Harper Heights
Fraud: Dry Hill
Harassment: Clear Creek
Larceny: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Coal City, Princewick, Surveyor, Tolleytown
Reckless driver: Beaver, Hotchkiss, Lester, MacArthur, Shady Spring
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Coal City, Harper Heights
Suspicious activity: Bolt, Daniels, MacArthur, Naoma, Stanaford
Suspicious person: Beckley, Naoma
Threats: Beaver
Unwanted person: Calloway Heights
Vehicle disabled: Irish Mountain