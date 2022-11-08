The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Antonio Avenue
Assist other department: South Eisenhower Drive
Attempt to serve warrant: Mason Street, Sunrise Avenue, Allen Avenue, Hager Street
Burglar alarm: 2301 S. Kanawha St., 220 N. Fayette St. (Lusk & Bradford Law)
Burglary in progress: Antonio Avenue
Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Harper Road
Civil matter: North Lilly Drive
Disturbance: Wilkes Avenue (2)
Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Valley Drive
Drug violation: 206 Joseph St., Harper Road
DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (4), 2 Rails to Trails, 200 block Main Street (2), 100 block South Heber Street, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 200 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Fourth Street, 200 block Larew Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 200 block Beckley Crossing, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 400 block East Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 800 block Johnstown Road
Fight: Stanaford Road, 100 block Springdale Avenue
Follow-up call: South Kanawha Street
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 300 block Neville Street (2)
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Harassing phone call: Lucas Drive
Harassment: Pine Lodge Road
Intoxicated person: 1404 N. Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash), 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)
Juvenile problems: Marion Street
K-9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Boyd Crawford Drive, 300 block Neville Street, Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Combs Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Mills Avenue, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 421 Carriage Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: East Prince Street/Powerline Drive, 400 block Stanaford Road
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Parking complaint: Clyde Street
Parking violation: Pine Street
Radar patrol: 200 block Edgewood Drive, 200 block Edgewood Drive (2)
Reckless driving: Roma Place/Bolt Road, 200 block South Heber Street
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Speeding vehicle: Sixth Street
Suspicious activity: South Heber Street, 500 block Neville Street, Main Street, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: Stansbury Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 213 S. Heber St., 100 block North Heber Street
Suspicious vehicle: Russell Street, 200 block Neville Street
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, Central Avenue/City Avenue, Second Street/South Fayette Street, Neville Street/Third Avenue, Ragland Road/Queen Anne Drive, 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), 400 block Neville Street, Harper Road/Travelers Lane, 100 block Hylton Lane, Harper Road/Carriage Drive
Unwanted person: Clyde Street
Vehicle identification number verification: Falcon Circle
Warrant served: Fairview Avenue
Wildlife call: 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/High School Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Coal City
Brandishing: Bradley
Breaking and entering not in progress: Shady Spring
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard
Burglary not in progress: Mabscott
Extra patrol: Maple Fork
Intoxicated person: Colcord
Larceny: Beckley
Loud music/noise: Soak Creek
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Harper
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Tams
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Stanaford
Reckless driving: Lanark
Road hazard: Amigo
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Sprague
Suspicious person: Daniels, Cool Ridge
Threats: Leevale
Traffic stop: Bradley
Unwanted person: Beaver (2), Mabscott
