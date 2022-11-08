The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault: Antonio Avenue

Assist other department: South Eisenhower Drive

Attempt to serve warrant: Mason Street, Sunrise Avenue, Allen Avenue, Hager Street

Burglar alarm: 2301 S. Kanawha St., 220 N. Fayette St. (Lusk & Bradford Law) 

Burglary in progress: Antonio Avenue

Business check: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Child abuse/neglect: Harper Road

Civil matter: North Lilly Drive

Disturbance: Wilkes Avenue (2)

Domestic: South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Valley Drive

Drug violation: 206 Joseph St., Harper Road

DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (4), 2 Rails to Trails,  200 block Main Street (2), 100 block South Heber Street, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 200 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 200 block Lucas Drive, 100 block Fourth Street, 200 block Larew Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 200 block Beckley Crossing, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 400 block East Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 800 block Johnstown Road

Fight: Stanaford Road, 100 block Springdale Avenue

Follow-up call: South Kanawha Street

Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 300 block Neville Street (2)

Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) 

Harassing phone call: Lucas Drive

Harassment: Pine Lodge Road

Intoxicated person: 1404 N. Eisenhower Drive (Magnum Car Wash), 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Texas Roadhouse)

Juvenile problems: Marion Street

K-9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Boyd Crawford Drive, 300 block Neville Street, Harper Road

Loud music/noise: Combs Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Mills Avenue, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 421 Carriage Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: East Prince Street/Powerline Drive, 400 block Stanaford Road

Noise complaint: Reservoir Road

Parking complaint: Clyde Street

Parking violation: Pine Street

Radar patrol: 200 block Edgewood Drive, 200 block Edgewood Drive (2) 

Reckless driving: Roma Place/Bolt Road, 200 block South Heber Street

Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Speeding vehicle: Sixth Street

Suspicious activity: South Heber Street, 500 block Neville Street, Main Street, 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious person: Stansbury Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 213 S. Heber St., 100 block North Heber Street

Suspicious vehicle: Russell Street, 200 block Neville Street

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, Central Avenue/City Avenue, Second Street/South Fayette Street, Neville Street/Third Avenue, Ragland Road/Queen Anne Drive, 1346 N. Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), 400 block Neville Street, Harper Road/Travelers Lane, 100 block Hylton Lane, Harper Road/Carriage Drive

Unwanted person: Clyde Street

Vehicle identification number verification: Falcon Circle

Warrant served: Fairview Avenue

Wildlife call: 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/High School Drive

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Coal City

Brandishing: Bradley

Breaking and entering not in progress: Shady Spring

Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard

Burglary not in progress: Mabscott

Extra patrol: Maple Fork

Intoxicated person: Colcord

Larceny: Beckley

Loud music/noise: Soak Creek

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Harper

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Tams

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Stanaford

Reckless driving: Lanark

Road hazard: Amigo

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Sprague

Suspicious person: Daniels, Cool Ridge

Threats: Leevale 

Traffic stop: Bradley

Unwanted person: Beaver (2), Mabscott 

