The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Animal call: First Avenue, Thomas Street
Brandishing: Galleria Plaza
Burglar alarm: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 409 Beckley Crossing (Patty’s)
Burglary not in progress: South Fayette Street
Business check: Neville Street
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Disturbance: Lewis Ritchie Drive, South Vance Drive
Domestic: Pebblestone Drive
Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckkley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Patch Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 200 block Main Street (2), 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Beckley Crossing, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Teel Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (2), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road, 500 block Teel Road, 100 block East Prince Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2)
Follow-up call: Saunders Avenue, Prince Street
Found property: Hager Street, Prince Street
Harassing phone call: Antonio Avenue
K-9 unit request: Dorcas Avenue, Johnstown Road/Temple Street
Larceny: Stanaford Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mental problem: Raleigh County
Panic/hold alarm: Dorcas Avenue
Reckless driving: 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street, Truman Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails
Suspicious person: Autumn Lane
Traffic stop: 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 100 block McCulloch Drive, 700 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block East Main Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road/Temple Street, Clyde Street/Sheridan Avenue, Stanaford Road/North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block North Heber Street, 1706 Harper Road (CoMac), 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), East Prince Street/Powerline Drive
Vehicle towed: Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Wildlife call: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Joe L. Smith Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Brandishing: Dry Hill
Breaking and entering in progress: Midway
Burglar alarm: Beaver, Bradley
Disturbance: Mabscott (2)
Extra patrol: Bradley, Beaver, Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Lester, Shady Spring, Sophia
Possible DUI: Beaver
Reckless driving: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Cool Ridge
Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford
Traffic stop: Bradley, Sophia
Unknown LE problem: Jerome Van Meter Drive
Unwanted person: Beckley (2)
