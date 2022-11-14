The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Animal call: First Avenue, Thomas Street

Brandishing: Galleria Plaza

Burglar alarm: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 409 Beckley Crossing (Patty’s)

Burglary not in progress: South Fayette Street

Business check: Neville Street

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive

Child abuse/neglect: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Disturbance: Lewis Ritchie Drive, South Vance Drive

Domestic: Pebblestone Drive

Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckkley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Patch Street, 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), 200 block Main Street (2), 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Beckley Crossing, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Teel Road, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s) (2), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road, 500 block Teel Road, 100 block East Prince Street, 1900 block Harper Road (2)

Follow-up call: Saunders Avenue, Prince Street

Found property: Hager Street, Prince Street

Harassing phone call: Antonio Avenue

K-9 unit request: Dorcas Avenue, Johnstown Road/Temple Street

Larceny: Stanaford Road

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mental problem: Raleigh County

Panic/hold alarm: Dorcas Avenue

Reckless driving: 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street, Truman Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails

Suspicious person: Autumn Lane

Traffic stop: 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 100 block McCulloch Drive, 700 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block East Main Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road/Temple Street, Clyde Street/Sheridan Avenue, Stanaford Road/North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block North Heber Street, 1706 Harper Road (CoMac), 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board), East Prince Street/Powerline Drive

Vehicle towed: Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Wildlife call: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Joe L. Smith Drive

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Brandishing: Dry Hill

Breaking and entering in progress: Midway

Burglar alarm: Beaver, Bradley

Disturbance: Mabscott (2)

Extra patrol: Bradley, Beaver, Prosperity

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Lester, Shady Spring, Sophia

Possible DUI: Beaver

Reckless driving: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Cool Ridge

Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford

Traffic stop: Bradley, Sophia

Unknown LE problem: Jerome Van Meter Drive

Unwanted person: Beckley (2)

