The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: South Fayette Street
Burglar alarm: 337 Sunset Drive, Orchard Avenue, Mankin Avenue
Business check: Earwood Street
Check welfare: Harper Road, Odd Road
Child abuse/neglect: Westwood Drive
Civil matter: Massey Street, Galleria Plaza, Burgess Street
Domestic: Myers Avenue, Mills Avenue
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (5), 1 Rails to Trails (5), 2 Rails to Trails, 500 block Neville Street (Updownwn), 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 503 Neville St. (Bigeckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Lucas Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 200 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block F Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Hartley Avenue, 200 block South Heber Street (2), South Heber Street/Neville Street, 100 block Johnstown Road, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 100 block Pinewood Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2130 Harper Road (Microtel Inn), 100 block Alexander Lane, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Park Avenue
Foot patrol: 300 block Neville Street, 176 Ragland Road, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Joyriding: Prince Street, Fondale Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
K-9 unit request: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Cernuto Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 367 Mankin Ave., South Eisenhower Drive/Worley Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street
Litter: St. Francis Lane/Ford Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Temple Street
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1900 block Sullivan Road
Overdose: Third Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Panic/hold alarm: Woodlawn Avenue
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: Kinzer Street
Stolen vehicle: Beckwoods Drive
Suspicious activity: Beckley Crossing (2), Teel Road
Suspicious person: West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 1710 Harper Road, 100 block Cernuto Road, West Neville Street/Reservoir Road, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, School Street/South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/City Avenue, Prince Street/North Heber Street, South Kanawha Street/Booth Avenue, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 2044 Harper Road (Little General), 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse), 100 block Hylton Lane, Highland Street/Grove Avenue, 2000 block Harper Road, Clyde Street/Powerline Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, South Eisenhower Drive/Worley Road, 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 1334 Harper Road (Tudor's/Gino's), Virginia Street/West Neville Street, Memorial Baptist Church, 600 block South Fayette Street, 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Park Avenue/Third Avenue, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), 600 S. Fayette St. (Salvation Army), Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, South Fayette Street/E Street, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle disabled: Pikeview Drive/New River Drive
Warrant served: Beckwoods Drive
