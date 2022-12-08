The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Abandoned vehicle: Glen White
Barking dog: MacArthur
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, MacArthur, Beaver
Burglary: Crab Orchard
Business Check: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Coal City, Midway, Cool Ridge, Eunice
Extra patrol: Dry Hill, Fairdale, Cranberry, Stanaford (3), Glen Daniel, Beckley, Bradley, Rock Creek, Sophia (6), Clear Creek, Shady Spring, Whitesville, Colcord
Fraud: Helen, Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: White Oak, Crab Orchard, Shady Spring, Glen Daniel, Daniels
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Beckley, Shady Spring, Stanaford, Glen Daniel
Suspicious person: Calloway Heights, Sophia (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Heights
Threats: Sophia, Coal City
Traffic stop: Dameron
Unwanted person: White Oak
Vehicle disabled: Glen Daniel
Wildlife call: Harper Heights
