The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Abandoned vehicle: Glen White

Barking dog: MacArthur

Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, MacArthur, Beaver

Burglary: Crab Orchard

Business Check: Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Coal City, Midway, Cool Ridge, Eunice

Extra patrol: Dry Hill, Fairdale, Cranberry, Stanaford (3), Glen Daniel, Beckley, Bradley, Rock Creek, Sophia (6), Clear Creek, Shady Spring, Whitesville, Colcord

Fraud: Helen, Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: White Oak, Crab Orchard, Shady Spring, Glen Daniel, Daniels

Shoplifting: Bradley

Suspicious activity: Beckley, Shady Spring, Stanaford, Glen Daniel

Suspicious person: Calloway Heights, Sophia (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Heights

Threats: Sophia, Coal City

Traffic stop: Dameron

Unwanted person: White Oak

Vehicle disabled: Glen Daniel

Wildlife call: Harper Heights

