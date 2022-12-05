The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE

DEPARTMENT

Animal call: Charles Street

Burglar alarm: 611 N. Kanawha St. (Just For Kids Inc.), 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden)

Burglary in progress: 1334 Harper Road (Tudor’s/Gino’s), Deegans Street

Check welfare: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Civil matter: Mills Avenue

Disturbance: 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), Truman Avenue

Drug investigation: Second Street/South Fayette Street, Prince Street

Drug violation in progress: Johnstown Road

Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2), 100 block Burgess Street, 800 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), 500 block Patch Street, 2 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block College Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, Hylton Lane/Harper Road

Follow-up call: South Oakwood Avenue (2)

K-9 unit request: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 301 Prince St. (Awesome Ink Tattoo), 100 block South Fayette Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mental problem: Temple Street

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: F Street/Ringleben Street

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham’s), 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart)

Shots fired: Railroad Avenue

Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club)

Suspicious activity: Hager Street, West C Street, Galleria Plaza, 203 E. C St., Truman Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: 301 Prince St. (Awesome Ink Tattoo)

Threats: Freeman Street

Traffic stop: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive, East C Street/South Fayette Street, 300 block Ragland Road, 200 block Pikeview Drive, 200 block Harper Road, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Market Road/Pinewood Drive, Johnstown Road/Powerline Drive, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 400 block Stanaford Road, Central Avenue/City Avenue, 100 block Autumn Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing (2), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 600 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2213 S. Kanawha St. (Beckley Church of God), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue, Neville Street/South Heber Street, South Fayette Street/Booker Street, 100 block South Fayette Street, 700 block South Oakwood Avenue, 400 block Fitzpatrick Road

Unresponsive: 2005 Harper Road (Little General)

Vandalism/destruction of property: Lewis-Ritchie Drive

Violation of domestic violence petition: Miller Street

