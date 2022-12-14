The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE

DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

Raleigh County

Sheriff’s Office

Burglar alarm: Stanaford, Beaver, Shady Spring

Burglary: Cool Ridge

Business check: Beckley (2)

Disturbance: Daniels

Extra patrol: Beckley, Bradley, Ghent

Fraud: Bradley

Larceny: Beckley (3)

Loud music/noise: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Daniels

Reckless driver: Sophia

Suspicious activity: Beaver

Suspicious person: Beckley

