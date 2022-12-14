The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE
DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
Raleigh County
Sheriff’s Office
Burglar alarm: Stanaford, Beaver, Shady Spring
Burglary: Cool Ridge
Business check: Beckley (2)
Disturbance: Daniels
Extra patrol: Beckley, Bradley, Ghent
Fraud: Bradley
Larceny: Beckley (3)
Loud music/noise: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Daniels
Reckless driver: Sophia
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Suspicious person: Beckley
