The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Dec. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Hager Street
Attempt to locate: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2), 204 Pinewood Drive (Pendleton Community Bank), 608 S. Oakwood Ave., Myers Avenue, 1014 Johnstown Road
Burglary in progress: 1119 Quarry St., Elkins Street, E Street
Check welfare: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, North Oakwood Avenue
Civil assist: Johnstown Road
Civil matter: Stansbury Street
Disturbance: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Harper Road
Domestic: E Street
Drug investigation: 400 block Second Street
Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (4), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 100 block Springdale Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 200 block Beckley Plaza, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Brooks Street, 100 block Mulberry Street, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Teel Road, 100 block Church Street, 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8) (2), 200 block Park Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails (2), 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Larew Avenue, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block South Heber Street
Follow-up call: Dixie Avenue, Sandstone Drive, South Kanawha Street
Foot patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
K-9 unit request: 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 400 block Second Street, Second Street/Third Avenue, 200 block Central Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Person down: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Radar patrol: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), South Kanawha Street/F Street, Nebraska Avenue
Threats: 1 Rails to Trails, Beckley Crossing, Second Street
Traffic light problem: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/New Jersey Avenue
Traffic stop: Bair Street/Wildwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Front Street, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 400 block Rural Acres Drive, 275 N. Eisenhower Drive (Judy's), 100 block Washington Street, 300 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Veterans Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 700 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 500 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street/Third Ave., 200 block Central Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Bostic Avenue, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block Harper Road
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), North Kanawha Street
Vagrant: City Avenue
Vehicle assist: East Main Street
Vehicle disabled: 1512 Harper Road
Wildlife call: 300 block Stanaford Road
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Sprague
Burglary in progress: Calloway Heights
Burglary not in progress: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Westview
Extra patrol: Rock Creek
Fraud: Wickham
Larceny: Mabscott, Colcord, Whitesville
Loud music/noise: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Piney View
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Harper Heights, Sweeneysburg, Glen Daniel
Reckless driver: Arnett
Suspicious activity: Westview
Suspicious person: Calloway Heights
Threats: Dry Hill
Traffic stop: Crab Orchard (3), Sophia
Unwanted person: Beaver
Wanted person: Maple Fork
