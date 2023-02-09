The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assault already occurred: South Kanawha Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Jeffferson Street
Burglar alarm: 4036 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 104 Hoover Street, 111 Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse Restaurant)
Burglary not in progress: Spring Street
Check welfare: Stanaford Road
Destruction of property: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Disturbance: Harper Road, Burgess Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Lilly Street, North Ridge Road
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 513 Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Virginia Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 503 Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), 128 South Heber Street (2), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 103 Earwood Street (Earwood Apartments), 2 Rails to Trails, 100 Adair Street (New River Park), 600 block Wildwood Avenue
Fight: Burgess Street, 2nd Street and Fayette Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Found property: 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel), Ragland Road
Harassment: South Eisenhower Drive
Identity theft: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Illegal dumping: Hargrove Street
Intoxicated person: Stanaford Road
Juvenile problems: Lewis-Ritchie Drive
Missing person: Wilson Street
K9 unit request: 600 block Johnstown Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: North Eisenhower Drive
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive (One Stop)
Panic/hold alarm: South Fayette Street
Reckless driver: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
School zone: 1129 South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary)
Shoplifting: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1048 North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's)
Stolen property: Kessinger Street
Suspicious activity: Harper Road, Wilkes Avenue
Suspicious person: New River Town Center, Harper Road, Grove Avenue and Riley Street, South Vance Drive, 200 block Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 600 block Johnstown Road, 2300 block South Fayette Street, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, I-64 entrance 1-24 East and I-64 entrance 124 West, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), Mile marker 45 Interstate 77 northbound, 219 Rural Acres Drive, Rural Acres Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 615 North Eisenhower Drive (Mountaineer Ford), 100 block Ragland Road, 100 block Rural Acres Drive, Rural Acres Drive and North Eisenhower Drive, 200 block Park Avenue, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, City Avenue and Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Hubbard Street, 1300 block Harper Road, East Street and Miller Street, 300 block G. Street
Trespassing: City Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unresponsive: North Eisenhower Drive
Vagrant: 12th Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville Street (Beckley City Police Department) (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8)
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Beckley (2), Bradley, Coal City
Business check: Bradley (2)
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Sophia
Extra patrol: Beckley (5), Bradley (3), Harper Park (2), Crab Orchard, Cool Ridge
Juvenile problems: MacArthur
Larceny: Lester, Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley
Prowler: Sophia
Reckless driver: Piney View, Glen Morgan
Shoplifting: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Beckley (2)
Suspicious person: MacArthur, Beaver, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Ghent, Beckley
Unwanted person: Daniels
Vehicle assistance: Bradley
Vehicle disabled: Cranberry, Bradley
