The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
No report provided.
---
RALEIGH COUNTY
SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Breaking and entering not in progress: Sprague
Burglar alarm: Sophia, Shady Spring
Burglary not in progress: Coal City
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Cool Ridge, Shady Spring
Illegal burn: Hotchkiss
Intoxicated person: Cool Ridge
Larceny: Daniels
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Mabscott
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Sandlick
Possible driving under the influence: Cool Ridge
Reckless driver: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Beaver, Glen Daniel
Shots fired: Mabscott
Suspicious activity: Sprague
Suspicious person: Cool Ridge, Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Traffic stop: Bradley, Glen Morgan, Bradley, Beckley (2)
Unwanted person: Stanaford
911 hang-up: MacArthur
