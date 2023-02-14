The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Feb. 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

No report provided.

---

RALEIGH COUNTY

SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Breaking and entering not in progress: Sprague

Burglar alarm: Sophia, Shady Spring

Burglary not in progress: Coal City

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Cool Ridge, Shady Spring

Illegal burn: Hotchkiss

Intoxicated person: Cool Ridge

Larceny: Daniels

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Mabscott

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Sandlick

Possible driving under the influence: Cool Ridge

Reckless driver: Beckley, Crab Orchard, Beaver, Glen Daniel

Shots fired: Mabscott

Suspicious activity: Sprague

Suspicious person: Cool Ridge, Bradley

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Traffic stop: Bradley, Glen Morgan, Bradley, Beckley (2)

Unwanted person: Stanaford

911 hang-up: MacArthur

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video