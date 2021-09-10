The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: Grey Flats Road
Burglar alarm: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), Scott Avenue
Burglary not in progress: Harper Road
Disturbance: South Oakwood Avenue
Domestic: Baker Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Crawford Street (2), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels) (2), 300 block Prince Street (3), 360 block Prince Street, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 222 Hargrove St., 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 100 block Klaus Street
Follow-up call: Dexter Avenue
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 1900 block Harper Road
Fraud: Vine Street
Joyriding: Silverpeak Avenue
Juvenile problems: North Eisenhower Drive
Larceny: Beckley Plaza
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 600 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: Ann Street
Panhandling: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Panic/hold alarm: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), South Eisenhower Drive, 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell)
Parking complaint: 200 block East C Street
Reckless driving: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Road hazard: 100 block Main Street
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School) (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Shots fired: Truman Avenue
Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Stolen property: Seventh Street
Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: South Kanawha Street/G Street, 100 block Main Street, 100 block Barber Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), Second Street/South Fayette Street, Sisson Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Prince Street, 500 block Neville Street, 1300 block Harper Road,1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Pikeview Drive/New River Drive, Meadows Court/Park Avenue
Vandalism/destruction of property: Harper Road
Wanted person: Ewart Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Animal call: Beaver
Attempted breaking and entering: Ghent
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, Bolt
Destruction of property: Beaver
Disturbance: Mill Creek, Price Hill, Amigo
Fraud: Beckley
Joyriding: Grandview
Juvenile problems: Bradley
Larceny: Dry Hill
Lost/stolen registration: MacArthur
Loud music/noise: Calloway Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Raleigh County, Cool Ridge, Sophia, Beckley, Beaver (2), Glen Morgan, Dry Hill, Bradley
Noise complaint: Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Glen Morgan, MacArthur, White Oak
Residence check: Sprague
School zone: Shady Spring
Speeding vehicle: Prosperity, Shady Spring, Glen White
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Mabscott, Sophia
Suspicious package: Skelton
Suspicious person: Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Daniels, Beaver
Threats: Shady Spring
Unwanted person: Naoma