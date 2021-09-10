The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Abandoned vehicle: Grey Flats Road 

Burglar alarm: 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), Scott Avenue

Burglary not in progress: Harper Road

Disturbance: South Oakwood Avenue

Domestic: Baker Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Crawford Street (2), 1900 block Harper Road (hotels) (2), 300 block Prince Street (3), 360 block Prince Street, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 222 Hargrove St., 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 100 block Klaus Street

Follow-up call: Dexter Avenue

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street, 1900 block Harper Road

Fraud: Vine Street

Joyriding: Silverpeak Avenue

Juvenile problems: North Eisenhower Drive

Larceny: Beckley Plaza

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 600 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: Ann Street

Panhandling: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Panic/hold alarm: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), South Eisenhower Drive, 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell)

Parking complaint: 200 block East C Street

Reckless driving: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

Road hazard: 100 block Main Street

School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School) (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)

Shoplifting: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)

Shots fired: Truman Avenue

Special assignment: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Stolen property: Seventh Street

Suspicious activity: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious person: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Kanawha Street

Traffic stop: South Kanawha Street/G Street, 100 block Main Street, 100 block Barber Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue, 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), Second Street/South Fayette Street, Sisson Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Prince Street, 500 block Neville Street, 1300 block Harper Road,1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Pikeview Drive/New River Drive, Meadows Court/Park Avenue

Vandalism/destruction of property: Harper Road

Wanted person: Ewart Avenue

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Animal call: Beaver

Attempted breaking and entering: Ghent

Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, Bolt

Destruction of property: Beaver

Disturbance: Mill Creek, Price Hill, Amigo

Fraud: Beckley

Joyriding: Grandview

Juvenile problems: Bradley

Larceny: Dry Hill

Lost/stolen registration: MacArthur

Loud music/noise: Calloway Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Raleigh County, Cool Ridge, Sophia, Beckley, Beaver (2), Glen Morgan, Dry Hill, Bradley

Noise complaint: Shady Spring

Reckless driver: Glen Morgan, MacArthur, White Oak

Residence check: Sprague

School zone: Shady Spring

Speeding vehicle: Prosperity, Shady Spring, Glen White

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Mabscott, Sophia

Suspicious package: Skelton

Suspicious person: Beaver

Suspicious vehicle: Daniels, Beaver 

Threats: Shady Spring

Unwanted person: Naoma

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video