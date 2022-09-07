The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Gate Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Scott Avenue
Attempted burglary: Bibb Avenue
Bike patrol: 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Main Street
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), North Kanawha Street (Just 4 Kids), 544 Orchard Ave.
Burglary in progress: East C Street/Wildwood Avenue, Scott Avenue
Burglary not in progress: Odessa Avenue
Check welfare: Hunter Street, New River Town Center
Civil matter: South Heber Street
CPR adult: South Heber Street
Domestic: Truman Avenue
Drug investigation: Garfield Street
Drug violation in progress: Johnstown Road
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: 304 Third Ave., 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (6), 1220 N. Eisenhower Driuve (Sam's Club) (5), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (6), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 1 Rails to Trails (4), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Virginia Street, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Temple Street, 100 block Hargrove Street (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Beaver Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 200 block North Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 0 block Avocet Way, 100 block Temple Street (2),100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Hager Street, 300 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Neville Street, 200 block Johnstown Road, 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires)
Follow-up call: 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop)
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Main Street (3)
Joyriding: Bailey Avenue
Juvenile problems: Roseville Drive
K-9 unit request: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (3)
Larceny: South Fayette Street
Loud music/noise: Kessinger Street, Wildwood Avenue, North Oakwood Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 200 block Northwestern Avenue, 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 506 Maxwell Hill Road
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Open door/window: Hargrove Street
Overdose: South Heber Street
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Solicitation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Special assignment: South Eisenhower Drive
Stolen vehicle: Second Street
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive, 300 block Beckley Crossing, Neville Street, Hylton Lane, Temple Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1 Rails to Trails
Suspicious vehicle: 1058 N. Eisenhower Drive (Ulta), 100 block Beverly Street, Foster Avenue/Beverly Street
Threats: Stansbury Street
Traffic light problem: Johnstown Road/South Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Dr. (3), 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Dr., Veterans Ave. and Robert C. Byrd Dr. (3), McCreery St. and S. Fayette St., 3934 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Beckley Auto Mall), 300 block Beckley Plaza, 1000 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 100 block Fourth Street, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Hobby), 200 block Sisson Street, 100 block Industrial Drive, 500 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Transport juvenile: Ninth Street
Vehicle disabled: 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Mabscott
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard, Daniels, Glen Daniel
Burglary not in progress: Calloway Heights
Disturbance: Cabell Heights
Extra patrol: Blue Jay
Larceny: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: White Oak
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Eunice
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: White Oak, Beaver, Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Bradley
Shots fired: Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: Daniels
Suspicious person: Beaver, Beckley, Wickham, Glen Daniel, Harper Park
Suspicious vehicle: Daniels, Bragg
Threats: Whitby, Beckley
Traffic stop: Shady Spring, Ghent, Fairdale
