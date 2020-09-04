The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve warrant: Maplewood Lane
Background investigation: Neville Street (Beckley PD) (2)
Breaking and entering in progress: Central Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Johnstown Road (Laxton's Towing)
Burglar alarm: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), South Kanawha Street (Raleigh County Commission on Aging), South Oakwood Avenue (Coca-Cola Bottling Company)
Check welfare: 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Kanawha Street (City National Bank), Manor Drive
Disturbance: Beckley Plaza, Harper Road (Melton Mortuary), King Street
Domestic: Crescent Road, Idlewood Court, Neville Street (Beckley PD)
Drug violation in progress: 100 block Galleria Plaza
Found property: E Street, Neville Street (Beckley PD)
K9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive (J & J Kountry Korner)
Lost/stolen registration: South Fayette Street (Salvation Army)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: North Eisenhower Drive (Panera Bread/Sun Tan City)
Panic/hold alarm: Harper Road (Pizza Hut)
Residence check: Earwood Street, South Heber Street
Shooting: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital, Trauma 3)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go-Mart)
Shots fired: 100 block Antonio Avenue
Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 700 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Klaus Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Lode Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Smoot Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue
Suspicious activity: 1100 block Harper Road, Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: South Heber Street, 100 block McCreery Street
Tampering with mail: Russell Street
Threats: Temple Street
Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street, Beckley Crossing (Padrino's restaurant), City Avenue/James Street, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, Holliday Drive, New Hampshire Street/Maxwell Hill Road, Neville Street/Third Avenue, 500 block Pinewood Drive, East Prince Street/Nebraska Avenue, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go-Mart), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Road, Temple Street/Johnstown Road
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle towed: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley PD)
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
ATVs: Ghent
Burglary: Wickham
Disturbance: Beckley, Fireco, Lanark, Pemberton
Harassing phone calls: Arnett
Larceny: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Glenview, Prosperity
Reckless driver: Beaver, Daniels, Grandview, MacArthur, Prosperity
Shots fired: Pluto
Solicitation: Beckley
Stolen vehicle: Dry Hill
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Daniels, Sandlick
Suspicious person: Beaver (2), Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Ghent
Unwanted person: Beckley, Besoco