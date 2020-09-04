The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to serve warrant: Maplewood Lane

Background investigation: Neville Street (Beckley PD) (2)

Breaking and entering in progress: Central Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Johnstown Road (Laxton's Towing)

Burglar alarm: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), South Kanawha Street (Raleigh County Commission on Aging), South Oakwood Avenue (Coca-Cola Bottling Company)

Check welfare: 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Kanawha Street (City National Bank), Manor Drive

Disturbance: Beckley Plaza, Harper Road (Melton Mortuary), King Street

Domestic: Crescent Road, Idlewood Court, Neville Street (Beckley PD)

Drug violation in progress: 100 block Galleria Plaza

Found property: E Street, Neville Street (Beckley PD)

K9 unit request: Robert C. Byrd Drive (J & J Kountry Korner)

Lost/stolen registration: South Fayette Street (Salvation Army)

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley PD)

Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: North Eisenhower Drive (Panera Bread/Sun Tan City)

Panic/hold alarm: Harper Road (Pizza Hut)

Residence check: Earwood Street, South Heber Street

Shooting: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital, Trauma 3)

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go-Mart)

Shots fired: 100 block Antonio Avenue

Special assignment: 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 700 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Klaus Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Lode Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block Smoot Avenue, 300 block Third Avenue

Suspicious activity: 1100 block Harper Road, Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious person: South Heber Street, 100 block McCreery Street

Tampering with mail: Russell Street

Threats: Temple Street

Traffic stop: Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street, Beckley Crossing (Padrino's restaurant), City Avenue/James Street, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, Holliday Drive, New Hampshire Street/Maxwell Hill Road, Neville Street/Third Avenue, 500 block Pinewood Drive, East Prince Street/Nebraska Avenue, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go-Mart), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreen's), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Market Road, Temple Street/Johnstown Road

Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vehicle towed: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley PD)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

ATVs: Ghent

Burglary: Wickham

Disturbance: Beckley, Fireco, Lanark, Pemberton

Harassing phone calls: Arnett

Larceny: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Glenview, Prosperity

Reckless driver: Beaver, Daniels, Grandview, MacArthur, Prosperity

Shots fired: Pluto

Solicitation: Beckley

Stolen vehicle: Dry Hill

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Daniels, Sandlick

Suspicious person: Beaver (2), Bradley

Suspicious vehicle: Ghent

Unwanted person: Beckley, Besoco

