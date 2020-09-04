Edith Elaine Conley Miller Greenhill, 73, of Oceana, WV, passed away August 28, 2020. She was born March 29, 1947 in Welch, WV, to the late Estel and Floretta Conley. Survivors include her daughter, Crystal Miller; sister, Theda Conley Lemons; and several nieces and nephews. No services per …