The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Arrest: Laurel Terrace

Assault: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 400 block Neville Street

Assist other department: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Attempt to serve warrant: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Barking dog: Dexter Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: 100 block Main Street

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), Beckley Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim M.D.)

Check welfare: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex), South Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Curtis Avenue

Domestic: Scott Avenue

Drug violation: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Extra patrol: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 100 block Mercer Street, 100 block Main Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Randolph Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), South Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention center), 100 block Temple Street

Follow-up call: Boblett Hill, Edgewood Drive

Foot patrol: South Heber Street/Neville Street, 100 block Main Street

Found property: Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God)

Fraud: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)

Harassment: South Vance Drive

Intoxicated person: South Eisenhower Drive (GoMart), Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street

K-9 unit request: 100 block Main Street

Larceny: Edgewood Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Mason Street

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1900 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Mighty Shine Car Wash)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug Pharmacy)

Reckless driving: 1000 block West Neville Street, 100 block Mankin Avenue, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive

Residence check: Fairlawn Avenue

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's)

Special assignment: 100 block Main Street

Suspicious activity: Railroad Avenue

Suspicious person: 200 block Burgess Street

Threats: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Traffic problem: Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 1100 block Scott Avenue, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), South Fayette Street (Salvation Army), 600 block Beaver Avenue

Transport juvenile: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)

Transport prisoner: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Unwanted person: Vine Street

Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Hyundai)

Warrant served: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Abandoned vehicle: Cranberry

Accident: Dameron

Brandishing: Sophia

Burglar alarm: Daniels, Glen Daniel (2), Cool Ridge, Maple Fork

Burglary: Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Sophia (2), Crow, Cool Ridge, Harper Road, Harper Heights

Extra patrol: Rhodell, Helen, Shady Spring (2), Cool Ridge (2), Sprague, Coal City, Stanaford, Beckley

Illegal burn: Calloway Heights

Lost/stolen registration: Pluto

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Sprague, Harper Heights (2), Beckley 

Panic/hold alarm: Bradley

Radar patrol: Cranberry

Road rage: Lester

Speeding vehicle: Calloway Heights

Stolen property: Prosperity

Suspicious activity: Beaver 

Vehicle disabled: Skelton

Wanted person: Calloway Heights

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video