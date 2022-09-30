The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

 

 

--- 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Daniels, Beaver, Glen White, Harper Park, Stanaford

Burglary: Beckley

Disturbance: Harper Heights (2), Cabell Heights, Beckley (2) 

Extra patrol: Mabscott

Gas drive-off: Beckley

Harassment: Clear Creek 

IIlegal burn: Mabscott

Juvenile problems: Bradley

Larceny: Prosperity

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley

Radar patrol: Sprague

Reckless driving: Beaver, Prosperity

Road hazard: Bolt

Search warrant: Dry Hill

Suspicious person: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Crow

Threats: Lanark

