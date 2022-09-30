The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 29; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Daniels, Beaver, Glen White, Harper Park, Stanaford
Burglary: Beckley
Disturbance: Harper Heights (2), Cabell Heights, Beckley (2)
Extra patrol: Mabscott
Gas drive-off: Beckley
Harassment: Clear Creek
IIlegal burn: Mabscott
Juvenile problems: Bradley
Larceny: Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley
Radar patrol: Sprague
Reckless driving: Beaver, Prosperity
Road hazard: Bolt
Search warrant: Dry Hill
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Crow
Threats: Lanark
