The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Arrest: Laurel Terrace
Assault: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 400 block Neville Street
Assist other department: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Attempt to serve warrant: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Barking dog: Dexter Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: 100 block Main Street
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), Beckley Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim M.D.)
Check welfare: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex), South Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Curtis Avenue
Domestic: Scott Avenue
Drug violation: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Extra patrol: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Frontier Street, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 100 block Mercer Street, 100 block Main Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Randolph Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), South Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention center), 100 block Temple Street
Follow-up call: Boblett Hill, Edgewood Drive
Foot patrol: South Heber Street/Neville Street, 100 block Main Street
Found property: Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God)
Fraud: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Harassment: South Vance Drive
Intoxicated person: South Eisenhower Drive (GoMart), Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street
K-9 unit request: 100 block Main Street
Larceny: Edgewood Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Mason Street
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 1900 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Mighty Shine Car Wash)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug Pharmacy)
Reckless driving: 1000 block West Neville Street, 100 block Mankin Avenue, Maxwell Hill Road/Pinewood Drive
Residence check: Fairlawn Avenue
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's)
Special assignment: 100 block Main Street
Suspicious activity: Railroad Avenue
Suspicious person: 200 block Burgess Street
Threats: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Traffic problem: Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 1100 block Scott Avenue, Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), South Fayette Street (Salvation Army), 600 block Beaver Avenue
Transport juvenile: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Transport prisoner: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Unwanted person: Vine Street
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Hyundai)
Warrant served: South Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: Cranberry
Accident: Dameron
Brandishing: Sophia
Burglar alarm: Daniels, Glen Daniel (2), Cool Ridge, Maple Fork
Burglary: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Sophia (2), Crow, Cool Ridge, Harper Road, Harper Heights
Extra patrol: Rhodell, Helen, Shady Spring (2), Cool Ridge (2), Sprague, Coal City, Stanaford, Beckley
Illegal burn: Calloway Heights
Lost/stolen registration: Pluto
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Sprague, Harper Heights (2), Beckley
Panic/hold alarm: Bradley
Radar patrol: Cranberry
Road rage: Lester
Speeding vehicle: Calloway Heights
Stolen property: Prosperity
Suspicious activity: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Skelton
Wanted person: Calloway Heights
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.