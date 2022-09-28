The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to locate: Ewart Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Adair Street
Burglary in progress: Allen Avenue, Plumley Avenue
Burglary not in progress: South Eisenhower Drive
Check welfare: Crawford Street, Goldcrest Drive
Destruction of property: Mankin Avenue
Domestic: Mills Avenue/South Fayette Street, Edgell Street
Drug investigation: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Drug violation: Stanaford Road
Embezzlement: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (4), 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Mulberry Street, 300 block Neville Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center), 100 New River Town Center, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive,100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Hylton Lane, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (5), 400 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Scott Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Seventh Street, 100 block Elkins Street, 321 S. Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim M.D.), 400 block Maxwell Hill Road
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street (2), South Heber Street/Neville Street (4)
Four-wheeler: Fourth Street
Fraud: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Juvenile problems: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
K-9 unit request: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Larceny: Harper Road, G Street, 4140 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase Bank)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Mercer Street
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 300 block Prince Street
Noise complaint: Reservoir Road
Parking complaint: 1100 block Harper Road
Person down: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Pursuit: Coalfield Expressway
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 4305 Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School), 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Suspicious activity: Hargrove Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: 18 Bypass Plaza (Staples)
Threats: Harper Road
Traffic stop: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Ewart Avenue
Trespassing: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive, Hargrove Street, Patch Street
Vehicle disabled: North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens) (2)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Clear Creek
Burglar alarm: Harper Heights (2), Sophia
Disturbance: Crab Orchard
Fraud: Cool Ridge
Harassment: Dry Creek
K-9 unit request: Slab Fork, Shady Spring
Larceny: MacArthur, Stanaford, Beckley
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Mabscott, Glen Morgan
Prowler: Stanaford
Pursuit: Sophia
Reckless driving: Daniels, Harper, Surveyor
Shoplifting: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Coal City
Suspicious vehicle: Stanaford
Threats: Fairdale
Traffic stop: Bradley, Coal City, Shady Spring
Unwanted person: Beckley
