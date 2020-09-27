The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Accident with injury: Harper Road

Alarm: North Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza, Johnstown Road, New River Drive, Spring Street

Burglary in progress: Hunter Street

Business check: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Check welfare: Deegans Street, South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, West Neville Street/Harper Road, 100 block Quarry Street

Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Clyde Street, South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), South French Street, South Heber Street

Disturbance: 300 block Neville Street, Pikeview Drive

Domestic: Wilkes Avenue

DUI investigation: 100 block Westmoreland Street

Drug violation in progress: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive

Fraud: Hickory Drive

Harassment: Hickory Drive

Insect bite/sting: Lee Street

Intoxicated person: Beckley Crossing (Rent-A-Center)

K9 unit request: Corridor L

Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue, North Oakwood Avenue, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St., Main Street

Motor vehicle accident: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Pikeview Drive

Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive

Possible DUI: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road

Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue (2)

Reckless driver: Beckley Plaza, 100 block Prosperity Road

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Shots fired: 200 block Antonio Avenue

Special assignment: Cranberry Creek Center, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Patch Street, 500 block East Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Suicide: Thornton Street

Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street

Traffic stop: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, Park Avenue/Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue

Unpaid cab fare: North Kanawha Street

Vandalism/destruction of property: Clyde Street

Wanted person: Neville Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Beckley, Daniels, Fairdale, Harper Heights, Maple Fork, Soak Creek (2), Sprague, Stanaford

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Prosperity, Sophia

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Cranberry

Suspicious person: Harper Heights

Unwanted person: Beckley

