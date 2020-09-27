The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Accident with injury: Harper Road
Alarm: North Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza, Johnstown Road, New River Drive, Spring Street
Burglary in progress: Hunter Street
Business check: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Check welfare: Deegans Street, South Fayette Street, Johnstown Road, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, West Neville Street/Harper Road, 100 block Quarry Street
Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Clyde Street, South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), South French Street, South Heber Street
Disturbance: 300 block Neville Street, Pikeview Drive
Domestic: Wilkes Avenue
DUI investigation: 100 block Westmoreland Street
Drug violation in progress: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Fraud: Hickory Drive
Harassment: Hickory Drive
Insect bite/sting: Lee Street
Intoxicated person: Beckley Crossing (Rent-A-Center)
K9 unit request: Corridor L
Loud music/noise: Ewart Avenue, North Oakwood Avenue, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St., Main Street
Motor vehicle accident: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Pikeview Drive
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: North Eisenhower Drive
Possible DUI: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue (2)
Reckless driver: Beckley Plaza, 100 block Prosperity Road
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Shots fired: 200 block Antonio Avenue
Special assignment: Cranberry Creek Center, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Patch Street, 500 block East Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Suicide: Thornton Street
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street
Traffic stop: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive, Park Avenue/Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue
Unpaid cab fare: North Kanawha Street
Vandalism/destruction of property: Clyde Street
Wanted person: Neville Street
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Beckley, Daniels, Fairdale, Harper Heights, Maple Fork, Soak Creek (2), Sprague, Stanaford
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Prosperity, Sophia
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Cranberry
Suspicious person: Harper Heights
Unwanted person: Beckley