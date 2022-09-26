The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Winger Avenue
Alarm: 210 Cross St.
Animal call: Hargrove Street, G Street
Barking dog: G Street
Breaking and entering in progress; 3123 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wild and Wonderful Car Wash)
Burglar alarm: 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), 125 Ragland (U-Haul)
Check welfare: Lionel Street, Wilkes Parkway
Disturbance: South Fayette Street, 407 Neville St. (Department of Health and Human Resources), Winger Avenue
Domestic: Frontier Street
Domestic violence petition served: Barber Avenue
Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue (4), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 1900 block Harper Road, 104 Fourth St., Adair Street (New River Park) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Randolph Street,1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart, Sam's Club and Lowe's area), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 2044 Harper Road (Little General), Bero Avenue/Worley Road, 100 block Morris Avenue, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 500 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Main Street, 300 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Randolph Street, 2 Rails to Trails, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Fight: Third Avenue
Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Harassment: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive
K-9 unit request: Fourth Street, 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: 360 Prince St. (New River Transit)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive
Open container: Second Street/Third Avenue
Out of control: Yellowwood Way
Overdose: Galleria Plaza
Reckless driver: 200 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive
Residence check: Fourth Street
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: South Oakwood Avenue, South Vance Drive
Suspicious activity: Truman Avenue, Bypass Plaza/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Fourth Street
Suspicious person: Pine Street, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunkin' Donuts)
Suspicious vehicle: South Heber Street/McCreery Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Market Road
Threats: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), Bishop Street
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 900 block South Eisenhower Drive, North Kanawha Street/Murray Street, Patch Street/Mills Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 136 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain), Johnstown Road/Kiser Street, 1900 block South Kanawha Street
Unconscious/syncope: South Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Barber Avenue
Vandalism/destruction of property: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Vehicle disabled: West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue
Vehicle identification number verification: Burgess Street
Wanted person: Neville Street
Warrant served: Neville Street
