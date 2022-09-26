The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Winger Avenue

Alarm: 210 Cross St.

Animal call: Hargrove Street, G Street

Barking dog: G Street

Breaking and entering in progress; 3123 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wild and Wonderful Car Wash)

Burglar alarm: 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), 125 Ragland (U-Haul) 

Check welfare: Lionel Street, Wilkes Parkway

Disturbance: South Fayette Street, 407 Neville St. (Department of Health and Human Resources), Winger Avenue

Domestic: Frontier Street

Domestic violence petition served: Barber Avenue

Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Extra patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue (4), 360 Prince St. (New River Transit), 1900 block Harper Road, 104 Fourth St., Adair Street (New River Park) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block Randolph Street,1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart, Sam's Club and Lowe's area), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (4), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), 2044 Harper Road (Little General), Bero Avenue/Worley Road, 100 block Morris Avenue, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 500 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Main Street, 300 block Neville Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Randolph Street, 2 Rails to Trails, 1909 Harper Road (Smart Hotel)

Fight: Third Avenue

Foot patrol: 200 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Harassment: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive 

K-9 unit request: Fourth Street, 1742 Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires) 

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: 360 Prince St. (New River Transit)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive

Open container: Second Street/Third Avenue

Out of control: Yellowwood Way

Overdose: Galleria Plaza

Reckless driver: 200 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive

Residence check: Fourth Street

School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Shots fired: South Oakwood Avenue, South Vance Drive

Suspicious activity: Truman Avenue, Bypass Plaza/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Fourth Street

Suspicious person: Pine Street, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunkin' Donuts)

Suspicious vehicle: South Heber Street/McCreery Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Market Road

Threats: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), Bishop Street

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue, 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive, 110 Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby), 900 block South Eisenhower Drive, North Kanawha Street/Murray Street, Patch Street/Mills Avenue, 1700 block Harper Road, 136 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain), Johnstown Road/Kiser Street, 1900 block South Kanawha Street

Unconscious/syncope: South Eisenhower Drive

Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Barber Avenue

Vandalism/destruction of property: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)

Vehicle disabled: West Neville Street/Ewart Avenue

Vehicle identification number verification: Burgess Street

Wanted person: Neville Street

Warrant served: Neville Street 

