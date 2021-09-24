The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

 

No report provided

 

----- 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Crab Orchard, Glen White

Burglar alarm: Mount Tabor, Stanaford, Glen Daniel

Destruction of property: Dry Hill

Disturbance: Besoco

Extra patrol: Glen Morgan, Midway (2)

Juvenile problems: Cool Ridge

Larceny: Beckley 

Noise complaint: Bradley

Reckless driver: Bradley, Shady Spring, Bragg, Sophia

School zone: Ghent

Shoplifting: Beaver (3)

Shots fired: Shady Spring

Stalking: Crab Orchard

Stolen property: Cool Ridge

Suspicious activity: Dry Hill, Beaver, Sprague

Suspicious person: Beckley

Threats: Mabscott

Trespassing: Beaver

Unwanted person: Coal City

Vehicle disabled: Sophia

