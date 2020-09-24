The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault in progress: 100 block Autumn Lane
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Saunders Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street
Burglar alarm: Sixth Street
Burglary not in progress: Mercer Street
Check welfare: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, Orchard Avenue/Spring Street
Deceased/find body: Orchard Avenue
Disturbance: 316 Beckley Plaza (Patty's)
Domestic: Canaday Street, Sheridan Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Reservoir Road, 1907 Harper Road (Johnson Hotel)
Drug violation not in progress: 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive (Panera Bread/Sun Tan City)
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (downtown)
Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Lost/stolen registration: South Kanawha Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Market Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 600 Johnstown Road (Beckley Art Center)
Panic/hold alarm: Harper Road, Second Street, 402 Third Ave. (Home Furniture)
Radar patrol: 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue (2)
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunhams Sporting Goods), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden) (3), 200 block South Heber Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1902 Harper Road, 200 block Larew Avenue, 300 Woodlawn Ave., 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), Scott Avenue, 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 200 block North Oakwood Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Central Avenue
Stolen vehicle: South Hill Street
Suspicious activity: 1939 Harper Road
Suspicious person: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), E Street
Tamper with mail: South Oakwood Avenue
Traffic stop: South Kanawha Street/I Street, Prince Street/North Heber Street, Mercer Street/College Avenue, 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General), Worley Road/Myers Avenue, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), South Fayette Street/Antonio Avenue, 100 block North Kanawha Street
Transport juvenile: 390 Stanaford Road (ACT)
Unwanted person: Cannaday Street
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Disabled vehicle: Daniels
Disturbance: Sophia, Crab Orchard, Stanaford
Motorcycle complaint: White Oak
Motor vehicle accident: Cranberry, Daniels, Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Beaver
Stolen vehicle: Mabscott, Price Hill
Suspicious package: Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Lanark, Harper
Unwanted person: Beckley