The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault in progress: 100 block Autumn Lane

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Saunders Avenue, 100 block Clyde Street

Burglar alarm: Sixth Street

Burglary not in progress: Mercer Street

Check welfare: 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, Orchard Avenue/Spring Street

Deceased/find body: Orchard Avenue

Disturbance: 316 Beckley Plaza (Patty's)

Domestic: Canaday Street, Sheridan Avenue

Drug violation in progress: Reservoir Road, 1907 Harper Road (Johnson Hotel)

Drug violation not in progress: 1410 N. Eisenhower Drive (Panera Bread/Sun Tan City)

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (downtown)

Harassment: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Lost/stolen registration: South Kanawha Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 100 block Market Road

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 600 Johnstown Road (Beckley Art Center)

Panic/hold alarm: Harper Road, Second Street, 402 Third Ave. (Home Furniture)

Radar patrol: 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Larew Avenue (2)

School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary School)

Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunhams Sporting Goods), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden) (3), 200 block South Heber Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1902 Harper Road, 200 block Larew Avenue, 300 Woodlawn Ave., 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), Scott Avenue, 500 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 200 block North Oakwood Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Central Avenue

Stolen vehicle: South Hill Street

Suspicious activity: 1939 Harper Road

Suspicious person: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), E Street

Tamper with mail: South Oakwood Avenue

Traffic stop: South Kanawha Street/I Street, Prince Street/North Heber Street, Mercer Street/College Avenue, 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General), Worley Road/Myers Avenue, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), South Fayette Street/Antonio Avenue, 100 block North Kanawha Street

Transport juvenile: 390 Stanaford Road (ACT)

Unwanted person: Cannaday Street

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Disabled vehicle: Daniels

Disturbance: Sophia, Crab Orchard, Stanaford

Motorcycle complaint: White Oak

Motor vehicle accident: Cranberry, Daniels, Shady Spring 

Reckless driver: Beaver

Stolen vehicle: Mabscott, Price Hill

Suspicious package: Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Lanark, Harper

Unwanted person: Beckley 

