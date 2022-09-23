The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Mulberry Street

Assault: Hargrove Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Elkins Street

Background investigation: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Barking dog: Dexter Avenue

Burglar alarm: Mankin Avenue, Mallard Court (On Point Health and Wellness) 

Check welfare: 700 block Johnstown Road, South Kanawha Street

Child abuse/neglect: Hylton Lane (Chick-fil-A)

Civil matter: Chestnut Drive, Johnstown Road, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Disturbance: Harper Road (Doctor's Immedicare), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Grant Street

Domestic: Harper Road

Domestic violence petition served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Extra patrol: 100 block North Vance Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Babe Ruth Ballfield), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Randolph Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, 600 block Johnstown Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Scott Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road (2), South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 200 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Sheridan Avenue, 300 block Neville Street (2), 300 block Third Avenue, Pershing Avenue (Mabscott Elementary School), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 300 block Allen Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Elkins Street, 100 block Main Street

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 300 block Neville Street

Fraud: Johnston Street

Harassing phone call: G Street

Identity theft: Gate Street

Intoxicated person: Campbell Street

Larceny: Summers Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: Neville Street (Botor vehicle accident)

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: North Eisenhower Drive (Eye Mart) 

Motor vehicle accident with entrapment: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive

Noise complaint: Reservoir Road

Overdose: Mercer Street (2), Plumley Avenue

Panic/hold alarm: South Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim M.D.)

Pedestrian hit: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive

Reckless driver: 3500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

School zone: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) 

Stolen property: Morris Avenue

Suspicious activity: 1900 block Harper Road, Harper Road (Super 8), Dorcas Avenue

Suspicious person: Carriage Drive (Access Health), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) 

Suspicious vehicle: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: North Eisenhower Drive (Judy's), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Nebraska Avenue/Kessinger Street, 400 block Johnstown Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Canterbury Drive, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Sicily), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby) (2), Harper Rd. (RGH)

Unwanted person: Campbell Street, Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Beaver, Sophia, Dry Hill, Piney View, Grandview, Prosperity, Glen Daniel

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Lester, Jonben (2), Shady Spring, Ghent, Dry Hill, Fairdale 

Extra patrol: Fairdale, Glen White, Cranberry, Grandview

Fraud: Grandview

Harassing phone call: Bradley

Loitering: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley Junction, Beaver, Ghent 

Radar patrol: Ghent

Reckless driver: Lester 

Shoplifting: Bradley, MacArthur

Speeding vehicle: Grandview, Cranberry 

Suspicious person: Arnett 

Suspicious vehicle: Besoco, Bradley

Threats: Shady Spring

Unwanted person: Ghent

Vehicle disabled: Mabscott, Bradley

React to this story:

0
1
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video