The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault in progress: North Eisenhower Drive

Assist other department: Main Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition warrant: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)

Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Timber Ridge Drive

Check welfare: Manor Drive, North Kanawha Street/Berry Street

Civil matter: Main Street

Deliver message: North Oakwood Avenue

Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue

Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street

Found property: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Park Avenue

Intoxicated person: Beckley Crossing

Larceny: Quarry Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mental problem: Neville Street

Missing person: Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Nell Jean Square, North Eisenhower Drive

Parking violation: Nebraska Avenue

Prowler: WIldwood Avenue

Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Larew Avenue

Reckless driver, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive

Runaway juvenile: Church Street

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Special assignment: 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Central Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Mool Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 150 Harper Park Drive (Baymont Inn & Suites), 200 block Galleria Plaza

Suspicious activity: Central Avenue/City Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious person: 100 block Edwards Street

Traffic stop: 1100 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street/Third Avenue, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Holliday Drive/Teel Road, South Fayette Street/Second Street

Vandalism/destruction of property: Beckley Avenue

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Destruction of property: Beckley

Disturbance: Tolleytown, Bolt (2), Mount Tabor, Beaver 

Joyriding: Colcord

Larceny: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring

Shoplifting: Bradley (3)

Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Eccles

Suspicious vehicle: Ghent, Surveyor

