The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault in progress: North Eisenhower Drive
Assist other department: Main Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition warrant: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Burglar alarm: North Eisenhower Drive (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive, Timber Ridge Drive
Check welfare: Manor Drive, North Kanawha Street/Berry Street
Civil matter: Main Street
Deliver message: North Oakwood Avenue
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue
Foot patrol: 100 block Main Street
Found property: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Park Avenue
Intoxicated person: Beckley Crossing
Larceny: Quarry Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mental problem: Neville Street
Missing person: Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Nell Jean Square, North Eisenhower Drive
Parking violation: Nebraska Avenue
Prowler: WIldwood Avenue
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Larew Avenue
Reckless driver, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Runaway juvenile: Church Street
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Central Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails (2), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Mool Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 150 Harper Park Drive (Baymont Inn & Suites), 200 block Galleria Plaza
Suspicious activity: Central Avenue/City Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: 100 block Edwards Street
Traffic stop: 1100 block Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street/Third Avenue, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Holliday Drive/Teel Road, South Fayette Street/Second Street
Vandalism/destruction of property: Beckley Avenue
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Destruction of property: Beckley
Disturbance: Tolleytown, Bolt (2), Mount Tabor, Beaver
Joyriding: Colcord
Larceny: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring
Shoplifting: Bradley (3)
Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Eccles
Suspicious vehicle: Ghent, Surveyor