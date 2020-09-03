The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Attempted breaking and entering: 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection)

Attempt to serve warrant: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Bike patrol: Rails to Trails, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park) 

Burglar alarm: 120 Harper Park Drive (Wendy's), 303 Wyoming Ave., 301 N. Eisenhower Drive (King Tut Drive In), 2015 Harper Road

Check welfare: 1734 Harper Road (Kroger), Temple Street, Quarry Street, Truman Avenue, Smith Street

Civil matter: Miller Street

CPR adult: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes)

Disturbance: 117 Prince St. (1st People's Bank), Burgess Street 

DUI investigation: 100 block South Fayette Street

Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Follow-up call: Church Street

III record check: 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (2), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Larceny: F Street, Clayton Street

Lost property: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Loud music/noise: King Street, Reservoir Road, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. 

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1900 block Harper Road, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apts.), 100 block Airport Road

Overdose: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, South Fayette Street

Reckless driver: 124 Interstate 64, Neville Street/Third Avenue

Shoplifting: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunhams Sporting Goods)

Solicitation: West Main Street

Special assignment: 100 block Westwood Drive, Harper Park/Hylton Lane, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Church Street, Rails to Trails (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)

Suspicious activity: East Main Street

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Dr.ive/Ellison Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1204 S. Kanawha St., Beckwoods Drive

Suspicious vehicle: 1204 S. Kanawha St.

Threats: 220 N. Kanawha St. (public defender), Miller Street

Traffic stop: 300 block South Oakwood Avenue, 1200 block South Kanawha Street, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Avenue/First Street, South Fayette Street, 304 Park Ave., 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar store) (2), 300 block Park Avenue, 100 block Second Street (5), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (3), Earwood Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Scott Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Third Avenue, Mercer Street/Hart Street, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street, Park Avenue/First Avenue, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Second Street, Second Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue

Unwanted person: 504 S. Fayette St. (Al's Pawn Shop), 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), South Eisenhower Drive

Wanted person: 1700 block Harper Road

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering: Beaver

Brandishing: Eccles

Burglary: Beaver

Disabled vehicle: Irish Mountain

Disturbance: Prosperity, Besoco, Dry Hill, Arnett, Shady Spring

Larceny: Price Hill, Beckley, Prosperity

Motor vehicle accident: Cabell Heights, Beaver, Daniels

Prowler: Cool Ridge

Reckless driver: Shady Spring

Shots fired: Stanaford

Solicitation: Beckley

Suspicious person: Sophia, Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Colcord

Threats: Cabell Heights, Cranberry, Eccles

