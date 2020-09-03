The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempted breaking and entering: 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection)
Attempt to serve warrant: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Bike patrol: Rails to Trails, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 100 Adair St. (New River Park)
Burglar alarm: 120 Harper Park Drive (Wendy's), 303 Wyoming Ave., 301 N. Eisenhower Drive (King Tut Drive In), 2015 Harper Road
Check welfare: 1734 Harper Road (Kroger), Temple Street, Quarry Street, Truman Avenue, Smith Street
Civil matter: Miller Street
CPR adult: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes)
Disturbance: 117 Prince St. (1st People's Bank), Burgess Street
DUI investigation: 100 block South Fayette Street
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Eloped/walk away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Follow-up call: Church Street
III record check: 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (2), 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Larceny: F Street, Clayton Street
Lost property: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Loud music/noise: King Street, Reservoir Road, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apts.)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1900 block Harper Road, 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apts.), 100 block Airport Road
Overdose: Lewis-Ritchie Drive, South Fayette Street
Reckless driver: 124 Interstate 64, Neville Street/Third Avenue
Shoplifting: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunhams Sporting Goods)
Solicitation: West Main Street
Special assignment: 100 block Westwood Drive, Harper Park/Hylton Lane, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 500 block Neville Street (downtown), 100 block Church Street, Rails to Trails (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Suspicious activity: East Main Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Dr.ive/Ellison Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1204 S. Kanawha St., Beckwoods Drive
Suspicious vehicle: 1204 S. Kanawha St.
Threats: 220 N. Kanawha St. (public defender), Miller Street
Traffic stop: 300 block South Oakwood Avenue, 1200 block South Kanawha Street, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Avenue/First Street, South Fayette Street, 304 Park Ave., 1085 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar store) (2), 300 block Park Avenue, 100 block Second Street (5), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (3), Earwood Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Scott Avenue, 600 block South Fayette Street, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), Third Avenue, Mercer Street/Hart Street, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street, Park Avenue/First Avenue, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Second Street, Second Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ewart Avenue
Unwanted person: 504 S. Fayette St. (Al's Pawn Shop), 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), South Eisenhower Drive
Wanted person: 1700 block Harper Road
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: Beaver
Brandishing: Eccles
Burglary: Beaver
Disabled vehicle: Irish Mountain
Disturbance: Prosperity, Besoco, Dry Hill, Arnett, Shady Spring
Larceny: Price Hill, Beckley, Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident: Cabell Heights, Beaver, Daniels
Prowler: Cool Ridge
Reckless driver: Shady Spring
Shots fired: Stanaford
Solicitation: Beckley
Suspicious person: Sophia, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Colcord
Threats: Cabell Heights, Cranberry, Eccles