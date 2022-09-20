The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: South Fayette Street

Arrest: North Eisenhower Drive

Attempt to locate: Raleigh County

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Stanaford Road

Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Breaking and entering not in progress: Allen Avenue

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1264 N. Eisenhower Drive (Books A Million), 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Check welfare: Third Avenue

Civil assist: Stanaford Road

Drug violation not in progress: Truman Avenue

Domestic violence petition served: Hager Street

Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 300 block Orchard Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Virginia Street, 400 block Neville Street, 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Randolph Street (3), 100 block Sandstone Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Patch Street, 2 Rails to Trails, 500 block Neville Street, 104 Kiser Ave. (Beckley Police Department garage), 100 block E Street

Follow-up call: Jo Ann Place

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3)

Illegal dumping: West Neville Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: City Avenue

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Harper Road/Harper Park Drive, Springdale Avenue/Ann Street

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1268 N. Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus) 

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJs Liquor) 

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Main Street/South Kanawha Street, 200 block Stanaford Road 

Open door/window: South Oakwood Avenue

Pedestrian hit: South Kanawha Street

Prowler: Race Track Road

Residence check: Larew Avenue

School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2) 

Shots fired: 300 block Virginia Street

Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue

Stolen property: Stanley Street

Suspicious activity: Park Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious person: South Fayette Street, South Kanawha Street

Suspicious vehicle: Summers Street, Stanaford Road

Traffic stop: 100 block Pine Alley, South Fayette Street/Wright Road, Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, Second Street/South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/F Street, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Market Road, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Hull Street, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1500 block Harper Road, 600 block South Oakwood Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, Johnstown Road/Temple Street, 200 block North Kanawha Street, Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road

Transport juvenile: Booker Street

Unwanted person: Harper Road, South Eisenhower Drive

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Lewis Ritchie Drive

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Sophia, Shady Spring

Burglary in progress: Dry Creek

Extra patrol: Daniels

Fight: Stanaford

Fraud: Rock Creek

Identity theft: Dry Hill

Illegal burn: Sprague

K-9 unit request: Sophia

Larceny: Pluto 

Motorcycle complaint: Wickham

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Coal City, Slab Fork

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Daniels, Glen White, Beaver, Glen Daniel

Pedestrian hit: Coal City

Possible DUI: Shady Spring 

Prowler: Prosperity  

Shots fired: Mabscott

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Coal City, Beaver 

Suspicious vehicle: Bradley, Shady Spring

Traffic stop: Mabscott, Sophia, Beckley (2)

Trespassing: Beckley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video