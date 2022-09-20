The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: South Fayette Street
Arrest: North Eisenhower Drive
Attempt to locate: Raleigh County
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Stanaford Road
Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Allen Avenue
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1264 N. Eisenhower Drive (Books A Million), 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Check welfare: Third Avenue
Civil assist: Stanaford Road
Drug violation not in progress: Truman Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: Hager Street
Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 300 block Orchard Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Virginia Street, 400 block Neville Street, 300 block Third Avenue, 100 block Randolph Street (3), 100 block Sandstone Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 311 S. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Little League), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 100 block Patch Street, 2 Rails to Trails, 500 block Neville Street, 104 Kiser Ave. (Beckley Police Department garage), 100 block E Street
Follow-up call: Jo Ann Place
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (3)
Illegal dumping: West Neville Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: City Avenue
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), Harper Road/Harper Park Drive, Springdale Avenue/Ann Street
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1268 N. Eisenhower Drive (Pet Supplies Plus)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 101 N. Eisenhower Drive (CJs Liquor)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Main Street/South Kanawha Street, 200 block Stanaford Road
Open door/window: South Oakwood Avenue
Pedestrian hit: South Kanawha Street
Prowler: Race Track Road
Residence check: Larew Avenue
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary), 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Shots fired: 300 block Virginia Street
Speeding vehicle: Larew Avenue
Stolen property: Stanley Street
Suspicious activity: Park Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: South Fayette Street, South Kanawha Street
Suspicious vehicle: Summers Street, Stanaford Road
Traffic stop: 100 block Pine Alley, South Fayette Street/Wright Road, Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, Second Street/South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/F Street, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Market Road, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Hull Street, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1500 block Harper Road, 600 block South Oakwood Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, Johnstown Road/Temple Street, 200 block North Kanawha Street, Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road
Transport juvenile: Booker Street
Unwanted person: Harper Road, South Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Lewis Ritchie Drive
---
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Sophia, Shady Spring
Burglary in progress: Dry Creek
Extra patrol: Daniels
Fight: Stanaford
Fraud: Rock Creek
Identity theft: Dry Hill
Illegal burn: Sprague
K-9 unit request: Sophia
Larceny: Pluto
Motorcycle complaint: Wickham
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Coal City, Slab Fork
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Daniels, Glen White, Beaver, Glen Daniel
Pedestrian hit: Coal City
Possible DUI: Shady Spring
Prowler: Prosperity
Shots fired: Mabscott
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Coal City, Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley, Shady Spring
Traffic stop: Mabscott, Sophia, Beckley (2)
Trespassing: Beckley
