The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

 

No report provided:

 

------ 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Bradley

Burglar alarm: Beckley, Shady Spring, Cranberry

Burglary: Eccles, Glen White, Crab Orchard

Destruction of property: Soak Creek

Disturbance: Sprague, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard, Calloway Heights, Harper Heights

Joyriding: Leevale

Juvenile problems: Crab Orchard

Larceny: Maple Fork, Coal City

Motorcycle complaint: Calloway Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Cool Ridge, Metalton, Fairdale 

Noise complaint: Shady Spring, Beckley

Open door/window: Beckley

Reckless driver: Hotchkiss, out of county, Jonben

Shoplifting: Bradley

Suspicious activity: Sprague

Suspicious person: Lanark

Vehicle disabled: Bradley (2), Beaver

