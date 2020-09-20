The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: North Eisenhower Drive
Breaking and entering not in progress: Main Street
Burglar alarm: 1230 N. Eisenhower Drive (Game Stop), Hunter Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Check welfare: Beckley Crossing, Ewart Avenue, Hargrove Street, South Heber Street, 700 block South Kanawha Street, Third Avenue
Destruction of property: Wildwood Avenue
Disturbance: East C Street
Domestic: Maxwell Hill Road
Follow-up call: Clyde Street
Foot patrol: 100 block Prince Street
Intoxicated person: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
K9 unit request: mile marker 40 on Interstate 77 northbound, 810 Ritter Drive (Sheetz in Beaver)
Larceny: Granville Avenue
Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive/McCulloch Drive, 100 block Klaus Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 100 block Sunrise Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Harper Road
Overdose: Hull Street
Person down: 1700 block Harper Road
Prowler: Ewart Avenue
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
Reckless driver: Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive
Residence check: Earwood Street
Runaway juvenile: Ewart Avenue
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Plaza (3), 100 block Central Avenue, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 2301 S. Fayette St., 100 Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block South Heber Street (2), Howe Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Scott Avenue (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Speeding vehicle: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: East Main Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious person: Howe Street, 100 block Sunrise Avenue
Threats: Bibb Avenue
Traffic stop: Church Street/South Kanawha Street, 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road), Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Pikeview Drive, 200 block Ragland Road, Third Avenue
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Ghent
Civil assist: Shady Spring
Civil matter: Beckley, Bradley, Coal City (2), Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Calloway Heights, Daniels, Mount Tabor, Price Hill, Prosperity, Sullivan
Fraud: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Tolley Town
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Suspicious activity: Ghent, Hotchkiss
Suspicious vehicle: Cabell Heights, Fitzpatrick
Unwanted person: Tams