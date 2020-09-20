The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: North Eisenhower Drive

Breaking and entering not in progress: Main Street

Burglar alarm: 1230 N. Eisenhower Drive (Game Stop), Hunter Street, Woodlawn Avenue

Check welfare: Beckley Crossing, Ewart Avenue, Hargrove Street, South Heber Street, 700 block South Kanawha Street, Third Avenue

Destruction of property: Wildwood Avenue

Disturbance: East C Street

Domestic: Maxwell Hill Road

Follow-up call: Clyde Street

Foot patrol: 100 block Prince Street

Intoxicated person: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

K9 unit request: mile marker 40 on Interstate 77 northbound, 810 Ritter Drive (Sheetz in Beaver)

Larceny: Granville Avenue

Loud music/noise: 300 block Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Motor vehicle accident: North Eisenhower Drive/McCulloch Drive, 100 block Klaus Street

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 100 block Sunrise Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Harper Road

Overdose: Hull Street

Person down: 1700 block Harper Road

Prowler: Ewart Avenue

Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue

Reckless driver: Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive

Residence check: Earwood Street

Runaway juvenile: Ewart Avenue

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Plaza (3), 100 block Central Avenue, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 2301 S. Fayette St., 100 Galleria Plaza, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block South Heber Street (2), Howe Street, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Scott Avenue (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue

Speeding vehicle: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious activity: East Main Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Suspicious person: Howe Street, 100 block Sunrise Avenue

Threats: Bibb Avenue

Traffic stop: Church Street/South Kanawha Street, 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's on Harper Road), Maxwell Hill Road, 200 block Pikeview Drive, 200 block Ragland Road, Third Avenue

Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Ghent

Civil assist: Shady Spring

Civil matter: Beckley, Bradley, Coal City (2), Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Calloway Heights, Daniels, Mount Tabor, Price Hill, Prosperity, Sullivan

Fraud: Crab Orchard

Larceny: Tolley Town

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Beckley, Cool Ridge, Crab Orchard

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)

Suspicious activity: Ghent, Hotchkiss

Suspicious vehicle: Cabell Heights, Fitzpatrick

Unwanted person: Tams

