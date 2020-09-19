The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Ball Street

Assist other department: E Street

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive, Williams Street

Check welfare: Ball Street, 300 block Crescent Road

Destruction of property: Westwood Drive

Disturbance: Locust Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Woodlawn Avenue

Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue

DUI investigation: North Eisenhower Drive

Intoxicated person: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Juvenile problems: North Eisenhower Drive

K9 unit request: South Heber Street/McCreery Street

Larceny: Autumn Lane, South Eisenhower Drive, Jefferson Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) (2)

Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1000 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, North Eisenhower Drive/Beckley Crossing, Ragland Road

Overdose: Bostic Avenue

Parking violation: 700 block Woodlawn Avenue

Prowler: Ellison Avenue, Howe Street

Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue

School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)

Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Carleton Street, 100 block Central Avenue (2), 100 block Deegans Street, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1300 block Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Morris Avenue, 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 150 New River Town Center (Save-a-Lot), 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 624 S. Oakwood Ave. (St. Francis de Sales School), Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars), 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), 100 block Seaver Lane, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Truman Avenue, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue

Stolen property: Beckwoods Drive

Suspicious activity: 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious person: 100 block South Meadows Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Central Avenue, 300 block Clyde Street, 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), 600 S. Fayette Street (Salvation Army), South Heber Street/McCreery Street, 700 block Johnstown Road, Sheridan Avenue/Eighth Street

Unwanted person: Harper Road

Vagrant: South Heber Street

Vehicle identification number verification: Stiffler Drive

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: no location provided, Bradley

Destruction of property: Prosperity

Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Cool Ridge, Eccles, Fairdale, Harper Heights, Stotesbury

Larceny: Fairdale, Mount Tabor, White Oak

Suspicious person: Cranberry

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Shady Spring

Unwanted person: Crab Orchard

