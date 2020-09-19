The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Ball Street
Assist other department: E Street
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive, Williams Street
Check welfare: Ball Street, 300 block Crescent Road
Destruction of property: Westwood Drive
Disturbance: Locust Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue
DUI investigation: North Eisenhower Drive
Intoxicated person: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Juvenile problems: North Eisenhower Drive
K9 unit request: South Heber Street/McCreery Street
Larceny: Autumn Lane, South Eisenhower Drive, Jefferson Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD) (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1000 block Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, North Eisenhower Drive/Beckley Crossing, Ragland Road
Overdose: Bostic Avenue
Parking violation: 700 block Woodlawn Avenue
Prowler: Ellison Avenue, Howe Street
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Carleton Street, 100 block Central Avenue (2), 100 block Deegans Street, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowes), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1000 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 1300 block Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Morris Avenue, 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block New River Town Center, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 150 New River Town Center (Save-a-Lot), 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 624 S. Oakwood Ave. (St. Francis de Sales School), Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars), 3418 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza), 100 block Seaver Lane, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 100 block Truman Avenue, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue
Stolen property: Beckwoods Drive
Suspicious activity: 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious person: 100 block South Meadows Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Central Avenue, 300 block Clyde Street, 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), 600 S. Fayette Street (Salvation Army), South Heber Street/McCreery Street, 700 block Johnstown Road, Sheridan Avenue/Eighth Street
Unwanted person: Harper Road
Vagrant: South Heber Street
Vehicle identification number verification: Stiffler Drive
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: no location provided, Bradley
Destruction of property: Prosperity
Disturbance: Beckley, Bradley, Cool Ridge, Eccles, Fairdale, Harper Heights, Stotesbury
Larceny: Fairdale, Mount Tabor, White Oak
Suspicious person: Cranberry
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, Crab Orchard, Shady Spring
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard