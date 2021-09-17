The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Paint Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Fayette Street

Assist other department: Paint Street

Burglar alarm: Maxwell Hill Road (2)

Check welfare: Harper Road, Ann Street/Woodlawn Avenue, Rails to Trails, Perry Street

City ordinance: East Prince Street

Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Disturbance: Lincoln Street

Domestic: Wickham Avenue, Industrial Drive, North Eisenhower Drive

Drug violation: Johnstown Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Extra patrol: 360 Prince St., 500 block Neville Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Temple Street, 1 Cranberry Creek Center, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block College Avenue, 100 block Vine Street, 100 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails (6), 100 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 Adair St. (New River Park), 100 block Missouri Avenue, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block Church Street, 100 block Willow Lane, 400 block Neville Street, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Scott Avenue

Follow-0up call: Wildwood Avenue

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street, Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street

Four-wheeler: Nimitz Avenue

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Larceny: Appalachian Drive

Loud music/noise: Massey Street, Ewart Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Harper Road

Reckless driver: 1900 block Harper Road, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)

Suspicious activity: Ewart Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue, Kessinger Street

Suspicious person: South Oakwood Avenue (2), Park Avenue, South Fayette Street/McCreery Street, Third Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive

Threats: South Heber Street

Traffic stop: 200 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (2), Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 200 block Hargrove Street, Neville Street/Leslie C. Gates Place, 300 block Park Avenue, 100 block Beckley Avenue, 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Third Avenue/Second Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 500 Neville St. (Chase bank), 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS pharmacy), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 1700 block Harper Road (2), 300 block Kessinger Street, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Unresponsive: Randolph Street

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Cool Ridge, Cranberry, Daniels, Grandview, Wickham

Counterfeit: Harper Park

Destruction of property: Coal City

Disturbance: Beaver, Jonben, Sophia, Whitby

Extra patrol: Beckley, Daniels

Larceny: Bradley, Ghent, Shady Spring, Sophia

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Prosperity, Surveyor

Prowler: Sophia, Sullivan

Reckless driver: Glen Daniel, Grandview, Shady Spring

Shots fired: Daniels, White Oak

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Calloway Heights, Crab Orchard, Mabscott

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Lester

Suspicious vehicle: Whitesville

Threats: Sprague

Trespassing: Crab Orchard

Unwanted person: Cool Ridge, Lanark

Vehicle disabled: Bragg

Wanted person: Ghent

 

