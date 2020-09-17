The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 400 block Second Street
Assault in progress: South Fayette Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Harper Road
Attempted burglary: South Vance Drive
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Maxwell Hill Road, McCreery Street, 512 S. Kanawha St.
Business check: 200 New River Town Center (Workforce) (4)
Check welfare: 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge), 101 S. Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Civil matter: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD), Jasper Drive
Domestic: Earwood Street, 200 block Second Street
Domestic violence petition served: North Forest Road
Foot patrol: 300 block Prince Street, 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge)
Fraud: F Street
Harassment: South Oakwood Avenue, Wilkes Avenue
K9 unit: 1983 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General)
Lost/stolen registration: 301 S. Heber St. (Beckley Sanitary Board)
Loud music/noise: Woodlawn Avenue, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block High School Drive, 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 200 block Harper Road, 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), Mankin Avenue
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 300 block Carriage Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Sunset Drive
Reckless driver: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
School zone: 1129 S. Fayettte St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: 100 block Hargrove Street
Special assignment: 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Vine Street (Bowling Addition), 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School), Rails to Trails, 100 block Howe Street (2), Howe Street/Lebanon Lane, 100 block Patch Street (2), 100 block Sunrise Avenue, 100 Third Ave., 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center church)
Suspicious activity: 408 Timber Ridge Drive (Bayberry Retirement Inn)
Suspicious person: 300 block Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: Crescent Road
Traffic detail: 100 block Mercer Street
Traffic stop: Third Avenue/Park Avenue, 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Blvd., 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General), South Fayette Street/South Eisenhower Drive, 1800 block Harper Road, 2100 Harper Road (Go Mart), 100 block Washington Avenue, 622 Johnstown Road (Little General), 2000 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street, Patton Drive
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Attempted breaking and entering: Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Jonben
Disturbance: Rhodell, Beckley
Fraud: White Oak, Fairdale
Larceny: Beckley, Bradley
Loud music/noise: Harper Heights
Motorcycle complaint: White Oak
Motor vehicle accident: Mabscott, Beaver, Cool Ridge
Prowler: Maple Fork
Reckless driver: Eccles, Cool Ridge
Stolen vehicle: Cool Ridge
Suspicious activity: Calloway Heights, Rock Creek, MacArthur
Suspicious vehicle: Harper
Threats: Harper Heights, Soak Creek