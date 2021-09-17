The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: 200 block Barber Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue

Assault: Glenn Avenue

Burglar alarm: Hartley Avenue, Sixth Street, West Locust Drive, Mankin Avenue, Evergreen Lane, South Kanawha Street, East Bunting Lane, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments), West Neville Street (Vein Care of the Virginias)

Burglary in progress: Wildwood Avenue and E. C Street

Burglary not in progress: Morris Avenue

Check welfare: 300 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Adkins Street

Child abuse/neglect: Ridge Avenue

Civil matter: 1st Avenue

Destruction of property: McGinnis Street, Wildwood Avenue, Burkett Avenue, Wildwood Avenue

Domestic: Rails to Trails

DVP served: Ridge Avenue

Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road (3 calls), 100 block Hillpark Drive, 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block E. Prince Street, Neville Street (BIG Parking Garage), N. Eisenhower Drrive (Walmart), Rails to Trails (3 calls), 100 block Patch Street, N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s), N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), Holliday Drive and Teel Road, Earwood Street and S. Heber Street, 100 bock Dixie Avenue, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza (2 calls), 100 block Church Street (2 calls), 100 block Temple Street, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex) (2 calls), 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 3rd Avenue and 2nd Street, 100 block Woodcrest Drive (2 calls), 100 block Hull Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block S. Oakwood Avenue

Fight: 200 block Park Avenue

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2)

Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy)

Illegal burn: Railroad Avenue

Larceny: Woodlawn Avenue, Moore Avenue.Antonio Avenue

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2000 block Harper Road

Out of control: 300 block South Kanawha Street

Suspicious activity: Third Avenue (Little General), Antonio Avenue/Patch Street, Galleria Plaza (Qdoba Mexican Restaurant)

Suspicious person: Harper Road, Scott Avenue/Temple Street

Threats: North Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), Temple Street

Traffic stop: Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Rails to Trails, Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Market Road, 100 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Pikeview Drive, 600 block Johnstown Road, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Ragland Road, 200 block Stanaford Road, 100 block Grey Flats Road, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 500 block Canterbury Drive, Northwestern Avenue and Harper Road

Unwanted person: Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), Johnstown Road 

Vehicle disabled: 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)

Vehicle identification number verification: Johnstown Road (Laxton Wrecker)

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Attempted breaking and entering: Crab Orchard

Burglar alarm: Maple Fork

Burglary: Cabell Heights

Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Mabscott, Glen White, Sophia, Beaver, Sullivan

Extra patrol: Shady Spring, Princewick

Fraud: Cool Ridge

Harassing phone call: Coal City

Harassment: Soak Creek

Illegal burn: Mabscott

Joyriding: Calloway Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Dorothy, Beckley, Mabscott, Cabell Heights, MacArthur, Prosperity

Parking complaint: Piney View

Reckless driver: Sophia

Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Piney View, Harper Heights

Suspicious person: Crab Orchard

Suspicious vehicle: Fairdale (2), Colcord

Threats: Beaver

Unwanted person: Crab Orchard

