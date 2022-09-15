The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alcohol violation: Galleria Plaza
Arrest: Antonio Avenue
Attempt to locate: Boblett Hill
Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (3)
Burglar alarm: Sandalwood Drive, Spring Street, Smoot Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug pharmacy)
Burglary in progress: Patch Street
Burglary not in progress: Fourth Street, East Main Street
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 700 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Vance Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Westwood Drive
Domestic: Antonio Avenue, Hartley Avenue
Drug investigation: 100 block Church Street
Drug violation not in progress: Ringleben Street
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Johnstown Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), Westwood Drive, 100 block Fourth Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street (3), 100 block Bostic Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 1900 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block South Heber Street, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), 100 block Temple Street
Follow-up call: North Wilson Avenue
Foot patrol: South Heber Street/Neville Street, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street
Four-wheeler: Klaus Street
Fraud: Bill Baker Way
Harassing phone call: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
K-9 unit request: Harper Road/Homewood Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Graham Street
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Harper Road (Fujiyama)
Panic/hold alarm: South Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim M.D.), Second Street (Creager Radiator)
Prowler: Bostic Avenue
Radar patrol: 200 block Westwood Drive
School zone: South Oakwood Avenue (St. Francis de Sales School), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: Industrial Drive (City of Beckley IT)
Speeding vehicle: 200 block Larew Avenue
Suspicious activity: 100 block Temple Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Earwood St., 100 bock Galleria Plaza
Threats: Campbell Street
Traffic stop: Hartley AvenueGregory Street, Second Street/Third Avenue, 300 block Westwood Drive, 200 block Westwood Drive, South Fayette Street, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street (Hogan Hall), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, Harper Road/Homewood Drive
Trespassing: Fairlawn Avenue, Johnstown Road (Little General)
Unconscious/syncope: South Heber Street (Beckley Water Company)
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Vehicle disabled: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: Beckley
Disturbance: Harper, Eccles, Harper Park, Beckley
Extra patrol: Sprague (2), Harper Heights (2)
Four-wheeler: Cabell Heights
Illegal dumping: Edwight
Motor vehicle accident: Sophia, Stanaford, Daniels
Open door/window: Cool Ridge
Parking complaint: Mabscott
Road hazard: Beaver
Shots fired: Mabscott
Special assignment: Shady Spring
Stolen vehicle: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Sophia, Colcord, Harper Heights, Daniels
Suspicious person: Shady Spring, Cool Ridge, Harper Heights, Bradley
Unwanted person: Prosperity
Vehicle disabled: Bradley
