The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Alcohol violation: Galleria Plaza

Arrest: Antonio Avenue

Attempt to locate: Boblett Hill

Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (3)

Burglar alarm: Sandalwood Drive, Spring Street, Smoot Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug pharmacy) 

Burglary in progress: Patch Street

Burglary not in progress: Fourth Street, East Main Street

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 700 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Vance Drive

Child abuse/neglect: Westwood Drive

Domestic: Antonio Avenue, Hartley Avenue

Drug investigation: 100 block Church Street

Drug violation not in progress: Ringleben Street

Eloped/walked away: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Extra patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Johnstown Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), Westwood Drive, 100 block Fourth Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street (3), 100 block Bostic Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 1900 block Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block South Heber Street, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), 100 block Temple Street

Follow-up call: North Wilson Avenue

Foot patrol: South Heber Street/Neville Street, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 500 block Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street

Four-wheeler: Klaus Street

Fraud: Bill Baker Way

Harassing phone call: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) 

K-9 unit request: Harper Road/Homewood Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex) (2)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Graham Street

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), Harper Road (Fujiyama)

Panic/hold alarm: South Eisenhower Drive (Mustafa Rahim M.D.), Second Street (Creager Radiator)

Prowler: Bostic Avenue

Radar patrol: 200 block Westwood Drive

School zone: South Oakwood Avenue (St. Francis de Sales School), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary), Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: Industrial Drive (City of Beckley IT)

Speeding vehicle: 200 block Larew Avenue

Suspicious activity: 100 block Temple Street

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Earwood St., 100 bock Galleria Plaza

Threats: Campbell Street

Traffic stop: Hartley AvenueGregory Street, Second Street/Third Avenue, 300 block Westwood Drive, 200 block Westwood Drive, South Fayette Street, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street (Hogan Hall), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, Harper Road/Homewood Drive

Trespassing: Fairlawn Avenue, Johnstown Road (Little General)

Unconscious/syncope: South Heber Street (Beckley Water Company)

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Vehicle disabled: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

---

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglar alarm: Beckley

Disturbance: Harper, Eccles, Harper Park, Beckley

Extra patrol: Sprague (2), Harper Heights (2) 

Four-wheeler: Cabell Heights

Illegal dumping: Edwight

Motor vehicle accident: Sophia, Stanaford, Daniels

Open door/window: Cool Ridge

Parking complaint: Mabscott

Road hazard: Beaver

Shots fired: Mabscott

Special assignment: Shady Spring

Stolen vehicle: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Sophia, Colcord, Harper Heights, Daniels

Suspicious person: Shady Spring, Cool Ridge, Harper Heights, Bradley

Unwanted person: Prosperity

Vehicle disabled: Bradley

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video