The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

No report provided.

 

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering in progress: Prosperity

Breaking and entering not in progress: Stanaford

Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, Prosperity

Disturbance: Stanaford, Eccles, Mabscott, Sophia

Extra patrol: Beckley, Sophia, Slab Fork

Fraud: Ghent, Beckley

Larceny: Colcord 

Loud music/noise: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Heights, Shady Spring

Shoplifting: MacArthur (2), Beckley 

Suspicious person: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, White Oak

Threats: Beckley, Sullivan

Traffic stop: Beckley (3), Bradley, MacArthur

