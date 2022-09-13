The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
No report provided.
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering in progress: Prosperity
Breaking and entering not in progress: Stanaford
Burglar alarm: Shady Spring, Prosperity
Disturbance: Stanaford, Eccles, Mabscott, Sophia
Extra patrol: Beckley, Sophia, Slab Fork
Fraud: Ghent, Beckley
Larceny: Colcord
Loud music/noise: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Heights, Shady Spring
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2), Beckley
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver, White Oak
Threats: Beckley, Sullivan
Traffic stop: Beckley (3), Bradley, MacArthur
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.