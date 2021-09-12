The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Church Street
Brandishing: South Kanawha Street
Breaking and entering in progress: Larew Avenue
Burglar alarm: 216 Business St. (Alpha Rental Properties), 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 299 Grey Flats Road, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive
Civil matter: Clyde Street
Destruction of property: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Disturbance: Gregory Street, Harper Road
Domestic: South Kanawha Street, Neville Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Burgess Street, 200 block Grey Flats Road, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Holliday Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Neville Street (3), 500 block Neville Street, 200 block New River Town Center, 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 300 block East Prince Street, Rails to Trails (3), 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart), 300 block Third Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (4), 500 block Neville Street (downtown) (3), 300 block Third Avenue
Harassment: Buckland Street
Juvenile problems: Osprey Road, Rails to Trails
K9 unit request: Larew Avenue
Loud music/noise: Crawford Street, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: Second Street/Third Avenue
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Overdose: North Eisenhower Drive
Parking complaint: Church Street
Person down: Crawford Street
Reckless driver: 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's)
Shots fired: Beverly Street, Spangler Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Special assignment: 850 Independence Road (Independence High School), 400 block Neville Street
Stolen property: Main Street
Suspicious activity: E Street, Maplewood Lane, Woodlawn Avenue
Suspicious person: South Heber Street, Rails to Trails
Traffic stop: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 500 block South Fayette Street, 1100 block Harper Road, 100 block Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street (2), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unresponsive: Grant Street
Unwanted person: Harper Road, South Kanawha Street
Wanted person: Campbell Street