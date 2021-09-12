The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Church Street

Brandishing: South Kanawha Street

Breaking and entering in progress: Larew Avenue

Burglar alarm: 216 Business St. (Alpha Rental Properties), 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 299 Grey Flats Road, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)

Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive

Civil matter: Clyde Street

Destruction of property: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Disturbance: Gregory Street, Harper Road

Domestic: South Kanawha Street, Neville Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Burgess Street, 200 block Grey Flats Road, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda motel), 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Holliday Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road, 400 block Neville Street (3), 500 block Neville Street, 200 block New River Town Center, 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Pinewood Drive, 300 block East Prince Street, Rails to Trails (3), 2905 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart), 300 block Third Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (4), 500 block Neville Street (downtown) (3), 300 block Third Avenue

Harassment: Buckland Street

Juvenile problems: Osprey Road, Rails to Trails

K9 unit request: Larew Avenue

Loud music/noise: Crawford Street, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: Second Street/Third Avenue

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Overdose: North Eisenhower Drive

Parking complaint: Church Street

Person down: Crawford Street

Reckless driver: 4256 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's)

Shots fired: Beverly Street, Spangler Street, Woodlawn Avenue

Special assignment: 850 Independence Road (Independence High School), 400 block Neville Street

Stolen property: Main Street

Suspicious activity: E Street, Maplewood Lane, Woodlawn Avenue

Suspicious person: South Heber Street, Rails to Trails

Traffic stop: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 500 block South Fayette Street, 1100 block Harper Road, 100 block Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street (2), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unresponsive: Grant Street

Unwanted person: Harper Road, South Kanawha Street

Wanted person: Campbell Street

