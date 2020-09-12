The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: 100 block South Fayette Street

Attempted burglary: Gregory Street

Attempt to serve court document: Wilkes Avenue

Burglar alarm: Harper Road, Sunset Drive

Burglary in progress: Gregory Street

Check welfare: 400 block North Vance Drive

Civil matter: Harper Road, Stanaford Road

Court paper served: Allen Avenue, Larew Avenue

Destruction of property: Grove Avenue

Disturbance: Clyde Street, Ewart Avenue

Domestic: Church Street, Saunders Avenue

Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Found property: Neville Street, Quarry Street, Stanaford Road

Larceny: Neville Street

Lost property: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Lost/stolen registration: East Main Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)

Motor vehicle accident: Ewart Avenue

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise complaint: Nimitz Avenue

Panhandling: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive

Parking complaint: Howe Street/South Fayette Street

Person down: 100 block Freeman Street

Prowler: Smith Street

Reckless driver: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 500 block Stanaford Road

Residence check: South Oakwood Avenue

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive

Shots fired: 100 block Ellison Avenue

Special assignment: 100 block Church Street, 100 block Dixie Avenue, 100 block Grove Avenue, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), Independence Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, 500 block Scott Avenue (3), 1000 block Scott Avenue, Stanaford Road (2)

Suspicious activity: Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Harper Road (2)

Suspicious person: Carriage Drive

Threats: North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Bypass Plaza, 100 block Conway Street, North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, Harper Road, 100 block Hunter Street, 100 block Park Avenue, Park Avenue/Third Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/City Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street (2), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 300 block Stanaford Road, 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology school) (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Trespassing: Neville Street

Unwanted person: South Heber Street

Vagrant: South Heber Street

Vandalism/destruction of property: Allen Avenue, Sunrise Avenue

Vehicle disabled: Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Warrant served: South Heber Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Disturbance: Bradley (2), Crab Orchard, Eunice, Fairdale, Glen Daniel, Sophia

Found property: Dry Hill

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bragg (2), Sophia

Parking complaint: Crab Orchard

Property found: Soak Creek

Reckless driver: Crab Orchard, Stanaford

Shoplifting: Sophia

Speeding vehicle: Stanaford

Suspicious activity: Bragg, Coal City, Grandview, Irish Mountain, Skelton

Suspicious person: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Bradley (2), Stanaford

Unwanted person: Blue Jay

