The following calls were made to police agencies on Sept. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: 100 block South Fayette Street
Attempted burglary: Gregory Street
Attempt to serve court document: Wilkes Avenue
Burglar alarm: Harper Road, Sunset Drive
Burglary in progress: Gregory Street
Check welfare: 400 block North Vance Drive
Civil matter: Harper Road, Stanaford Road
Court paper served: Allen Avenue, Larew Avenue
Destruction of property: Grove Avenue
Disturbance: Clyde Street, Ewart Avenue
Domestic: Church Street, Saunders Avenue
Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Found property: Neville Street, Quarry Street, Stanaford Road
Larceny: Neville Street
Lost property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Lost/stolen registration: East Main Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley PD)
Motor vehicle accident: Ewart Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: Nimitz Avenue
Panhandling: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Parking complaint: Howe Street/South Fayette Street
Person down: 100 block Freeman Street
Prowler: Smith Street
Reckless driver: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive, 500 block Stanaford Road
Residence check: South Oakwood Avenue
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive
Shots fired: 100 block Ellison Avenue
Special assignment: 100 block Church Street, 100 block Dixie Avenue, 100 block Grove Avenue, 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn), Independence Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, 500 block Scott Avenue (3), 1000 block Scott Avenue, Stanaford Road (2)
Suspicious activity: Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Harper Road (2)
Suspicious person: Carriage Drive
Threats: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Bypass Plaza, 100 block Conway Street, North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Barber Avenue, Harper Road, 100 block Hunter Street, 100 block Park Avenue, Park Avenue/Third Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/City Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street (2), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 300 block Stanaford Road, 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology school) (2), 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Trespassing: Neville Street
Unwanted person: South Heber Street
Vagrant: South Heber Street
Vandalism/destruction of property: Allen Avenue, Sunrise Avenue
Vehicle disabled: Clarence W Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Warrant served: South Heber Street
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Bradley (2), Crab Orchard, Eunice, Fairdale, Glen Daniel, Sophia
Found property: Dry Hill
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Bragg (2), Sophia
Parking complaint: Crab Orchard
Property found: Soak Creek
Reckless driver: Crab Orchard, Stanaford
Shoplifting: Sophia
Speeding vehicle: Stanaford
Suspicious activity: Bragg, Coal City, Grandview, Irish Mountain, Skelton
Suspicious person: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley (2), Stanaford
Unwanted person: Blue Jay