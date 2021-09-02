The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Sept. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
K9 unit: 100 block Riffe Street
Animal call: Mankin Avenue
Assault: Washington Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway)
Burglar alarm: Hancock Street, Avocet Way, Woodland Drive
Burglary in progress: Hargrove Street
Business check: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Check welfare: 300 block Ewart Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, Huffman Street, Crawford Street, 800 block South Oakwood Avenue, Front Street (American Truck & Auto)
Child abuse/neglect: Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments)
Destruction of property: Maxwell Hill Road
Disturbance: Ridge Avenue
Domestic: Burgess Street
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Escort: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 300 block Third Avenue
Extra patrol: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Pinewood Drive, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 500 block Neville Street, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Earwood Street/South Heber Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Dixie Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 200 bock Industrial Drive, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Church Street, 100 block Russell Street, 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 100 block Vine Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 500 block Ewart Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 400 block Prince Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Smoot Avenue, 100 block Johnstown Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Illegal burn: Orchard Avenue
Intoxicated person: North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Rural Acres Drive
Open door/window: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Parking violation: 200 block Hull Street
Reckless driving: 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School), Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School); Beckley Stratton
Special assignment: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Stalking: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican restaurant)
Threats: Washington Street
Traffic light problem: South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 300 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Harper Road (CVS pharmacy), Crescent Road/Harper Road, 100 block Burgess Street, First Avenue/Second Street, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby's), Central Avenue/City Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/South Oakwood Avenue, South Kanawha Street/Hunter Street, 100 block Highland Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Bethel Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa Johns Pizza), 100 block McCreery Street
Vehicle disabled: 700 block West Neville Street
Vehicle identification number verification: Northwestern Avenue