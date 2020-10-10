The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Sheridan Avenue
Attempt to locate: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Brandishing: Morris Avenue
Burglar alarm: Hunter Street, Murray Street, Osprey Road
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (3), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Child abuse/neglect: Sixth Street
Civil matter: Clyde Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Sixth Street/Sheridan Avenue
Domestic: Ellison Avenue, Hager Street
Drug investigation: First Avenue/Second Street
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Fight: Pikeview Drive/Holliday Drive
Found property: Park Avenue
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Indecent exposure: 600 block McCuloch Drive
K9 unit request: Airport Road
Larceny: First Street
Loud music/noise: Westwood Drive
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 400 block South Eisenhower Drive, Quarry Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), Nell Jean Square
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motorcycle complaint: 100 block Timber Ridge Drive
Panic/hold alarm: 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell), South Kanawha Street
Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 19 Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly)
Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 500 block Beckley Crossing, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Timber Ridge Drive, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Stolen vehicle: Third Avenue
Suspicious activity: 100 block East Main Street
Suspicious person: 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Threats: Stanaford Road
Traffic stop: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, 2120 Harper Road (Country Inn and Suites), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 300 block Prince Street, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street (2), 400 block Second Street, Stanaford Road/Woodcrest Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Springdale Avenue
Unconscious/syncope: Beckley Plaza
Vagrant: Harper Road
Vandalism/destruction of property: Timber Ridge Drive
Warrant served: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided.