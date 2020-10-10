The following calls were made to police agencies on Oct. 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Sheridan Avenue

Attempt to locate: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Brandishing: Morris Avenue

Burglar alarm: Hunter Street, Murray Street, Osprey Road

Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (3), 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Child abuse/neglect: Sixth Street

Civil matter: Clyde Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Sixth Street/Sheridan Avenue

Domestic: Ellison Avenue, Hager Street

Drug investigation: First Avenue/Second Street

Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Fight: Pikeview Drive/Holliday Drive

Found property: Park Avenue

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Indecent exposure: 600 block McCuloch Drive

K9 unit request: Airport Road

Larceny: First Street

Loud music/noise: Westwood Drive

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 400 block South Eisenhower Drive, Quarry Street

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), Nell Jean Square

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 800 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motorcycle complaint: 100 block Timber Ridge Drive

Panic/hold alarm: 1104 N. Eisenhower Drive (Taco Bell), South Kanawha Street

Shoplifting: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 19 Nell Jean Square (Smoker Friendly)

Special assignment: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 500 block Beckley Crossing, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Timber Ridge Drive, 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Stolen vehicle: Third Avenue

Suspicious activity: 100 block East Main Street

Suspicious person: 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Threats: Stanaford Road

Traffic stop: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive, 600 block South Fayette Street, 2120 Harper Road (Country Inn and Suites), 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 300 block Prince Street, 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street (2), 400 block Second Street, Stanaford Road/Woodcrest Drive, Woodlawn Avenue/Springdale Avenue

Unconscious/syncope: Beckley Plaza

Vagrant: Harper Road

Vandalism/destruction of property: Timber Ridge Drive

Warrant served: 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided.

